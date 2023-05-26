Six Gun Sally Release New Song 'Let's Take A Ride'

(Music City Media) Pennsylvania-based, raucous and rowdy indie southern rock band, Six Gun Sally, has released its eighteenth studio recording titled "Let's Take A Ride."

Written by Jeff "Ford" Thurston, Chase Bryant, Adam Box (Brothers Osborne) and Six Gun Sally drummer, Dave Barbe, the single is AVAILABLE NOW via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms.

Produced by Jeff "Ford" Thurston alongside Six Gun Sally drummer, Dave Barbe, the freefall summertime love song paints the portrait of a runaway ride heading down a small-town road as the ticket to bigger dreams "somewhere over the rainbow."

The recording features performances by the seven-piece band spotlighting the prowess of Lori Bernish on lead vocals and the seasoned musicianship of Allen Granus (lead guitar), Jeff Yeckel (lead and rhythm guitar), Dan Rach (keys), Stan Brusoski (bass), Billy G (percussion) and Dave Barbe on drums.

"The track has an easy-does-it, roll-your-windows-down, summertime groove with a rebellious 'take a chance' storyline," said co-writer/co-producer Dave Barbe. "The retro, yet contemporary, melody and instrumentation will take some folks back to when they were young, and reel in the young folks who have a taste for yesterday's vibe."

The tune sets the pace to launch the group's 2023 waterfall series of singles and stout tour season. Performing at festivals, amphitheaters and biker rallies across the country, Six Gun Sally has shared the stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band and Blackfoot.

