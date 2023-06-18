.

Six One Five Collective Share 'Good Vibes'

06-18-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Six One Five Collective News Single art June 18, 2023
Single art

(117) Popular touring act, Six One Five Collective is following up their 2022 album release Coastin' with a summer feel-good anthem, "Good Vibes." Produced by Andrew Petroff and co-written by Six One Five members Michael Logen, Sarah Darling, Nicole Witt and singer-songwriter Jamie Floyd, it has a 70's groovy vibe with a modern 2023 beat.

The song tributes the band's chill, good vibes, and that summer feeling of freedom. They just kicked off the official Six One Five "Good Vibes" 20-date tour in early June. Alongside this new single, the group also released an official music video for the track. The video was directed by Paul Zorn @jedahxfilms and was filmed at a local rollerskating rink in Nashville. Many of the bands' closest friends and artists make their acting debut in the new video.

"I love writing songs that embody this summertime feel-good, freedom vibe. It is so fun creating with my fellow gypsy-soul touring buddies. The song 'Good Vibes' sounds retro in the best way possible. We're ready to deck out the stage with lava lamps, put on our bell bottoms and get this country groove show on the road," said Nicole Witt.

Related Stories
Six One Five Collective Share 'Good Vibes'

More Six One Five Collective News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot's Crahan Missing Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation- Motley Crue Share Video From Copenhell Festival- more

Dolly Parton Recruits Rob Halford and Motley Crue Stars For New Track- Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album- more

Day In Country

George Strait's Record-Setting Streak Continues in Seattle- Elle King Teams Up With Diplo For 'Without You'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Latest News

Slipknot's Crahan Missing Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation

Motley Crue Share Video From Copenhell Festival

Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of Harvester Of Sorrow

Queen Adapt Songs For The Concert Stage On The Greatest Live

Noel Gallagher Performs New Single On Later with Jools Holland

John Mellencamp Streams New Album Orpheus Descending

Argonaut Follow Adventures Of Wannabe Microserfs In Move Fast Video

Singled Out: Crazy Arm's Floating Bones