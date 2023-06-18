Six One Five Collective Share 'Good Vibes'

(117) Popular touring act, Six One Five Collective is following up their 2022 album release Coastin' with a summer feel-good anthem, "Good Vibes." Produced by Andrew Petroff and co-written by Six One Five members Michael Logen, Sarah Darling, Nicole Witt and singer-songwriter Jamie Floyd, it has a 70's groovy vibe with a modern 2023 beat.

The song tributes the band's chill, good vibes, and that summer feeling of freedom. They just kicked off the official Six One Five "Good Vibes" 20-date tour in early June. Alongside this new single, the group also released an official music video for the track. The video was directed by Paul Zorn @jedahxfilms and was filmed at a local rollerskating rink in Nashville. Many of the bands' closest friends and artists make their acting debut in the new video.

"I love writing songs that embody this summertime feel-good, freedom vibe. It is so fun creating with my fellow gypsy-soul touring buddies. The song 'Good Vibes' sounds retro in the best way possible. We're ready to deck out the stage with lava lamps, put on our bell bottoms and get this country groove show on the road," said Nicole Witt.

