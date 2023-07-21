Six One Five Collective Welcomes Aaron Goodvin to Their 2024 Tour

(117) Supergroup, the Six One Five Collective, has just unveiled the latest addition to their group, the talented singer-songwriter, Aaron Goodvin.

Hailing from Alberta and now based in Nashville, Goodvin boasts an illustrious career with three critically acclaimed albums, two chart-topping singles, and numerous Top 10 hits. His impressive accolades include being honored with the 2018 CCMA Songwriter of the Year Award, receiving a 2020 JUNO Award nomination for Country Album of the Year, and sharing the stage with the renowned Rascal Flatts during a memorable tour. Most recently, Goodvin received two 2022 CCMA Award nominations, one for Interactive Artist of the Year and the other for Single of The Year, thanks to his second #1 Canadian hit, "Boy Like Me," making it a remarkable total of 11 nominations throughout his career.

With sincerity and a gritty, soulful voice, he captures the hearts of fans who connect deeply with themes of love, relationships, and life experiences. His infectious sense of humor offers fans an escape from life's complexities, providing them with a joyous experience. Alongside current members Nicole Witt, Sarah Darling, and Michael Logan, Goodvin now joins the Six One Five Collective, promising an unforgettable 2024 season.

"I have been a fan of this group for a long time, and I felt and still feel honored to be asked to be a part of it. The part I am really looking forward to is being able to collaborate and play live with other like-minded talented singers and writers. It sounds like pure joy and fun. I can't wait," said Aaron.

"We are so excited to be bringing Aaron on for the 2024 season! He's one of my longtime pals and co-writers. He has a bag of hit songs, he's a force on stage and will be an incredible addition to the Six One Five Collective. The 2024 tour looks like it is gonna be even bigger than 2023 with stops already confirmed in New York, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and South Carolina, There's also a European tour in the works. No doubt we'll have some new music up our sleeves...stay tuned," said Nicole Witt.

