Spotify Hosts Niall Horan Album Release Event

(dmk) Last night, to celebrate the highly-anticipated release of Niall Horan's upcoming album, The Show Spotify hosted an intimate album release event with top fans at New York's legendary Power Station.

Upon entering the space, fans were invited into a gallery installation of never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes photos taken while Niall was recording The Show. Once fans had the chance to experience the visuals of Niall's creative process, they were invited into the studio for an in-depth conversation between Niall and Jen Ashworth, Senior Vice President of Commercial Marketing & Streaming for Capitol Music Group, where he pulled back the curtain and shared more about his inspiration for the soon-to-be-released album.

After a deep dive into the process of making the album and getting personal with fans, Niall treated attendees to an intimate, 45-minute acoustic set - performing tracks from his new album live for the very first time. He kicked off the set with The Show's titular track "The Show" and then performed the album's debut single "Heaven;" the night continued with debut performances of "On A Night Like Tonight," "Meltdown," "You Could Start A Cult," and "Science." Throughout the night, Niall added some fan-favorite to the set including "This Town," "Black and White," "Flicker," and a cover of Zach Bryan's "Something In The Orange;" he closed out the night with his smash-hit "Slow Hands."

"It's amazing that Spotify did this with the top 1% of my fans! Thanks Spotify for putting this on!" Niall shared with the audience.

Other highlights from the night include a bespoke photo moment inspired by The Show's album cover and a guestbook where fans could leave messages for Niall

