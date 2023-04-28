The Chemical Brothers Release No Reason Vinyl

(Republic) The Chemical Brothers - one of the most successful bands in the history of electronic music - release their latest single No Reason on 12" vinyl today. A highlight of the Grammy Award-winning band's recent live shows and DJ sets, No Reason is unmistakable and irresistible, built from a cascading melody, a heavy acid riff and a snare roll that rattles like a military tattoo.
No Reason is available as a limited-edition red vinyl 12 inch backed with previously unreleased b-side track All Of A Sudden. All Of A Sudden is a five and a half minute long jacking groove that stop-starts and backflips with a car chase intensity. All Of A Sudden is available on all streaming and download platforms as well as on the No Reason 12".
Watch No Reason live from Coachella below. The band are currently putting the finishing touches to the follow up to 2019's hugely acclaimed album No Geography.
Following massive headline sets on the Outdoor Theatre stage at Coachella, The Chemical Brothers will play a series of previously announced festival headlines across the globe this year. Catch their much lauded, mind bending live show at:
May
Sat 20th Mallorca Live Festival, Mallorca, Spain
June
Fri 2nd NorthSide, Aarhus, Denmark
Fri 9th Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
Sat 17th Isle of Wight Festival, UK
Wed 21st Musgrave Park Cork, Ireland
Thu 29th Provinssirock Festival, Seinäjoki, Finland
July
Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain
Sat 8th AMA Music Festival, Romano D'Ezzelino, Italy
Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania
Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy
August
Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK
Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland
Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France
Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France
September
Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK
