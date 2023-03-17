The Chemical Brothers Share New Single 'No Reason'

() The Chemical Brothers - one of the most successful bands in the history of electronic music - return with a new single. A highlight of the Grammy Award-winning band's recent live shows and DJ sets, No Reason is unmistakable and irresistible, built from a cascading melody, a heavy acid riff and a snare roll that rattles like a military tattoo.
The track comes with a surreal 'Neon Marching Band' video directed by longtime collaborators Smith and Lyall and choreographed and performed by Gecko Theatre that will be familiar to anyone who saw one of the band's incredible 2022 festival appearances.
No Reason has also been mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios. Martin has previously overseen the remastering of The Beatles back catalogue.
The single will also be available as a limited edition red vinyl 12 inch with a previously unreleased b-side track All Of A Sudden. Pre order Now (17th March), available 28th April 2023.
No Reason is the first new music released by The Chemical Brothers since 2021's The Darkness That You Fear. The band are currently working on the follow up to 2019's hugely acclaimed album No Geography.
The Chemical Brothers play a series of festival headlines across the globe this year. Catch their much lauded, mind-bending live show at:
March
Sat 25th Estereo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia
April
Fri 14th Coachella, Indio, USA
Sun 16th Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, USA
Tue 18th WAMU Theater, Seattle, USA
Fri 21st Coachella, Indio, USA
May
Sat 20th Mallorca Live Festival, Mallorca, Spain
June
Fri 2nd NorthSide, Aarhus, Denmark
Fri 9th Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
Sat 17th Isle of Wight Festival, UK
Wed 21st Musgrave Park Cork, Ireland
Thu 29th Provinssirock Festival, Seinäjoki, Finland
July
Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain
Sat 8th AMA Music Festival, Romano D'Ezzelino, Italy
Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania
Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy
August
Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK
Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland
Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France
Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France
September
Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK
