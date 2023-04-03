The Infamous Stringdusters Tribute Flatt And Scruggs

(IVPR) "This tune has what we like to refer to in the bluegrass world as drive," says The Infamous Stringdusters' Andy Hall of their brand new take on Flatt and Scruggs' "Down The Road." "Not too fast...but powerful," he laughs. And he isn't wrong, especially in the capable hands of this GRAMMY-winning quintet. "Down The Road" is the second single from the Stringdusters' upcoming album, A Tribute To Flatt & Scruggs-out April 21st via the band's own Americana Vibes label.

Hot on the heels of yet another GRAMMY nomination-this time for their latest LP, Toward The Fray-the Stringdusters are revisiting the forefathers of the genre in a way not too distant from their GRAMMY-nominated A Tribute to Bill Monroe. "The concept of paying tribute to the Grandfathers or originators of Bluegrass is one we bounced around for awhile and after Bill Monroe, the most logical, I think any bluegrass musician would agree, is Flatt & Scruggs," says Stringdusters bassist Travis Book. "They're legendary and without Earl's banjo, bluegrass just doesn't exist the way we know it today."

"Down the Road Is a staple of the Flatt and Scruggs canon and one they recorded early in their career," says Hall, "As is the case with many Flatt and Scruggs songs, it's very banjo driven. It's a fun one to play! We do it our own way and even put a little jam at the end." When it came time for the Infamous Stringdusters to record A Tribute to Flatt & Scruggs, the band gathered in the studio and pressed record; all at once, all together, just like the bluegrass pioneers whose music they were picking.

The Stringdusters will kick off their 2023 festival season next weekend at Suwannee Spring Reunion in Live Oak, Florida, before hitting staples like Telluride Bluegrass, ROMP Fest, High Sierra, and more throughout the summer. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, please see below.

A Tribute To Flatt & Scruggs Tracklist:

1. I'd Rather Be Alone

2. Will You Be Lonesome

3. Blue Ridge Cabin Home

4. Earl's Breakdown

5. Cabin on the Hill

6. Down the Road

Catch The Infamous Stringdusters On Tour:

4/20-21 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room

4/22 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

4/23 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall

5/5-6 - Baltimore, MD - Charm City Bluegrass Festival

5/19-20 - Clive, IA - Greenbelt Music Festival

5/25-28 - Cumberland, MD - DelFest

5/26-29 - Greenfield, MA - Strange Creek Campout

6/1-3 - Oak Hill, WV - Mountain Music Festival

6/15-18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

6/21-24 - Owensboro, KY - ROMP Fest

6/22-24 - Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Festival

6/22-24 - Caneadea, NY - Estival Festival

6/29-7/2 - Quincy, CA - High Sierra Music Festival

7/12-7/16 - Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

9/1-9/3 - Mill Springs, NC - Earl Scruggs Music Festival

9/2 - Brunswick, ME - Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival

