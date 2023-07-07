The Infamous Stringdusters' Travis Book Releases The Happy Hour House Band Volume II.

Cover art

(Disco) Travis Book of The Infamous Stringdusters has released a compilation of songs recorded during his Happy Hour Podcast entitled The Happy Hour House Band Volume II. Available now via Americana Vibes, the surprise 18-track compilation features live cuts captured during his podcast featuring a slew of special guests including Linday Lou, Kyle Tuttle, Nikki Bluhm, Joshua Rilko, Anders Beck, Jon Stickley, and more.

Book started The Happy Hour Podcast during the onset of the COVID pandemic in an effort to bring eyes and ears to his rural hometown of Bevard, North Carolina. The second installment of the series contains over a dozen episodes featuring the best-in-class folk, bluegrass, and Americana musicians from all around the country.

Outside of the podcast and the new solo release, Book and The Infamous Stringdusters have maintained an active summer schedule coming off the heels of their A Tribute to Flatts & Scruggs continuing to pay homage to stalwarts who have paved the way in the bluegrass scene and have maintained an active schedule with notable festival plays including Telluride Bluegrass Festival, High Sierra Bluegrass Festival, and more. The band's inaugural festival The Infamous Weekend is set for September featuring 4+ sets of music by the group taking place at Pop's Farm in Martinsville, VA. A full list of dates can be found below:

7/14 - Durham, NY - Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

7/15 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery

7/21 - Redmond, OR - Fairwell Festival

8/4 - Bellvue, CO - The Mishawaka

8/5 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

8/6 - South Fork, CO - Rhythms on the Rio

8/10 - Ketchum, ID - River Run Lodge

8/11 - Alta, WY - Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

8/12-13 - Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge

9/1 - Mill Springs, NC - Earl Scruggs Music Festival

9/2 - Brunswick, ME - Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival

9/6 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

9/15-16 - Martinsville, VA - The "Infamous" Weekend

9/17 - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Music Festival

9/18 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

9/20 - Memphis, TN - Miglewood Hall

9/21 - Glasgow, KY - The Grove

9/22 - Cape Girardeau, MO - Shipyard Music Festival

9/23 - Winona, MN - Boats and Bluegrass

10/6 - Pelham, TN - Cave Fest

10/8 - Monterey, CA - Rebels & Renegades Music Festival

11/5 - Redding, CA - Cascade Theater

12/6-10 - Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - Strings & Sol

