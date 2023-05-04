The Spinners Excited About Rock Hall Induction

(SRO) 6 x Grammy-nominated The Spinners are now 2023 Class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees. The legendary group--one of the biggest and most influential soul groups of the 1970's, helping to create the foundation for The Sound of Philadelphia--are well-known for their string of soulful and vocally harmonic hits produced by Thom Bell, with songs like "I'll Be Around," "Ghetto Child," and "The Rubber Band Man," as well as the chart-topping "Then Came You" featuring Dionne Warwick and more during their time recording for Atlantic Records.
"This has been a lifelong dream, I never imagined back in Ferndale, when we all started in 1954, that we'd be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," Henry Fambrough, founding member of The Spinners. "I do wish my original guys were around to celebrate this with me, but I'm happy to share this with my current bandmates CJ, Jessie, Ronnie, and Marvin. We're so grateful for this acknowledgement, I really believe that everything happens in succession, at the right time."
"I was so thrilled to hear the news of The Spinners' upcoming induction" states manager Toby Ludwig of 21st Century Artists. "It will be incredible to have their body of work at this wonderful institution."
The Spinners formed in 1954 in suburban Detroit and celebrate a 60+ decade career which has included consistent touring and massive hits. With their awe-inspiring vocal range and harmonic abilities on songs that elegantly merged smooth Philly soul with glistening pop, The Spinners have left a big mark on the musical world.
The Spinners have remained an actively touring group for decades, performing their beloved hits to audiences of all ages, and released a new album in 2021, Round the Block and Back Again.
Their first single "That's What Girls Are Made For" peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart in 1961. Then, after almost a decade with Motown, The Spinners signed to Atlantic Records in 1973. The group also received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1976 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999. The Spinners continue to record music and their cultural impact extends into movies and TV.
TOUR DATES
MAY 7 SUN
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts
Columbus, OH, United States
MAY 11 THU
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach, NH, United States
MAY 12 FRI
NYCB Theatre At Westbury
Westbury, NY, United States
MAY 13 SAT
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT, United States
MAY 14 SUN
MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Boston, MA, United States
MAY 20 SAT
Music Hall for the Performing Arts
Detroit, MI, United States
MAY 28 SUN
Braden Auditorium - Illinois State University
Normal/Bloomington, IL, United States
JUN 9 FRI
Disney
Epcot - America Gardens Theatre
Orlando, FL, United States
JUN 10 SAT
Disney
Epcot - America Gardens Theatre
Orlando, FL, United States
JUN 16 FRI
Blue Note
Honolulu, HI, United States
JUN 17 SAT
Blue Note
Honolulu, HI, United States
JUN 18 SUN
Blue Note
Honolulu, HI, United States
JUN 24 SAT
North Star Mohican Casino Resort
Bowler, WI, United States
JUL 11 TUE
Village Green - Zettek Municipal Complex
Elk Grove Village, IL, United States
JUL 18 TUE
Redlands Bowl
Redlands, CA, United States
AUG 18 FRI
Grandstand
Hamburg, NY, United States
SEPT 28 THU
Tropicana Casino
Atlantic City, NJ, United States
OCT 20 FRI
Pawleys Island Festival of Music and Art
Pawleys Island, SC, United States
Paul Stanley's Soul Station Cover 'Could It Be I'm Falling In Love'
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets- Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video- more
Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream- Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video- more
Miranda Lambert Becomes New York Times Best Selling Author- Bobby Bones To Take Fans Backstage on ACM Awards- more
Vanilla Ice Leads I Love the '90s Tour Lineup- Sheryl Crow Reacts To Rock Hall Nomination- Chuck D- more
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video
Grace Potter, Devon Allman and More To Rock Blues From The Top Music Festival
Gord Downie and Bob Rock 'The North Shore' Lyric Video Shared Ahead Of Album Release
Ghost Hounds 'Make It Shake' With New Single
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets
Death Ray Vision (Feat. KsE's Mike D) Announce New Album With 'Behead the King' Video
Like Moths to Flames Share 'I Found The Dark Side of Heaven' Visualizer
Trev Lukather Delivers 'The Sound' Video