The Spinners Excited About Rock Hall Induction

Promo photo

(SRO) 6 x Grammy-nominated The Spinners are now 2023 Class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees. The legendary group--one of the biggest and most influential soul groups of the 1970's, helping to create the foundation for The Sound of Philadelphia--are well-known for their string of soulful and vocally harmonic hits produced by Thom Bell, with songs like "I'll Be Around," "Ghetto Child," and "The Rubber Band Man," as well as the chart-topping "Then Came You" featuring Dionne Warwick and more during their time recording for Atlantic Records.

"This has been a lifelong dream, I never imagined back in Ferndale, when we all started in 1954, that we'd be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," Henry Fambrough, founding member of The Spinners. "I do wish my original guys were around to celebrate this with me, but I'm happy to share this with my current bandmates CJ, Jessie, Ronnie, and Marvin. We're so grateful for this acknowledgement, I really believe that everything happens in succession, at the right time."

"I was so thrilled to hear the news of The Spinners' upcoming induction" states manager Toby Ludwig of 21st Century Artists. "It will be incredible to have their body of work at this wonderful institution."

The Spinners formed in 1954 in suburban Detroit and celebrate a 60+ decade career which has included consistent touring and massive hits. With their awe-inspiring vocal range and harmonic abilities on songs that elegantly merged smooth Philly soul with glistening pop, The Spinners have left a big mark on the musical world.

The Spinners have remained an actively touring group for decades, performing their beloved hits to audiences of all ages, and released a new album in 2021, Round the Block and Back Again.

Their first single "That's What Girls Are Made For" peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart in 1961. Then, after almost a decade with Motown, The Spinners signed to Atlantic Records in 1973. The group also received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1976 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999. The Spinners continue to record music and their cultural impact extends into movies and TV.

TOUR DATES

MAY 7 SUN

Columbus Association for the Performing Arts

Columbus, OH, United States

MAY 11 THU

Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Hampton Beach, NH, United States

MAY 12 FRI

NYCB Theatre At Westbury

Westbury, NY, United States

MAY 13 SAT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Wallingford, CT, United States

MAY 14 SUN

MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Boston, MA, United States

MAY 20 SAT

Music Hall for the Performing Arts

Detroit, MI, United States

MAY 28 SUN

Braden Auditorium - Illinois State University

Normal/Bloomington, IL, United States

JUN 9 FRI

Disney

Epcot - America Gardens Theatre

Orlando, FL, United States

JUN 10 SAT

Disney

Epcot - America Gardens Theatre

Orlando, FL, United States

JUN 16 FRI

Blue Note

Honolulu, HI, United States

JUN 17 SAT

Blue Note

Honolulu, HI, United States

JUN 18 SUN

Blue Note

Honolulu, HI, United States

JUN 24 SAT

North Star Mohican Casino Resort

Bowler, WI, United States

JUL 11 TUE

Village Green - Zettek Municipal Complex

Elk Grove Village, IL, United States

JUL 18 TUE

Redlands Bowl

Redlands, CA, United States

AUG 18 FRI

Grandstand

Hamburg, NY, United States

SEPT 28 THU

Tropicana Casino

Atlantic City, NJ, United States

OCT 20 FRI

Pawleys Island Festival of Music and Art

Pawleys Island, SC, United States

