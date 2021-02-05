Paul Stanley's Soul Station Cover 'Could It Be I'm Falling In Love'

Paul Stanley's Soul Station have shared a stream of their cover of The Spinners classic "Could It Be I'm Falling In Love," and have announced a new release date for their debut album.
The project was formed by KISS frontman Paul Stanley to pay tribute to the R&B and soul music that has inspired him. Their debut album, "Now And Then", is now scheduled to hit stores on March 19th.
The band had this to say about the new cover track, "The second official single from Paul Stanley's Soul Station new album celebrating classic soul songs like this one originally from the Spinners in 1972." Check it out below:
