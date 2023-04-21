The Weeknd Shares Video For 'Double Fantasy' Featuring Future

(Republic) The Weeknd drops his newest single "Double Fantasy" featuring Future (XO Records/Republic Records). This single is the first original song off The Weeknd's upcoming HBO Original series The Idol and includes production from himself along with Mike Dean and additional co-production from Metro Boomin.
The new series is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO's "Euphoria"), Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, and stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. The Idol will premiere at this year's annual Festival De Cannes in France as an Official Selection Out of Competition and is set to debut on Sunday, June 4 at 9:00pm ET/PT. The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on Max.
The series is executive produced by Sam Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White, and produced in partnership with A24.
Earlier this year, The Weeknd was officially named "the world's most popular artist" according to Guinness World Records based on his Spotify streaming numbers.
