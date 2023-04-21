.

The Weeknd Shares Video For 'Double Fantasy' Featuring Future

04-21-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Weeknd Single art
Single art

(Republic) The Weeknd drops his newest single "Double Fantasy" featuring Future (XO Records/Republic Records). This single is the first original song off The Weeknd's upcoming HBO Original series The Idol and includes production from himself along with Mike Dean and additional co-production from Metro Boomin.

The new series is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO's "Euphoria"), Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, and stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. The Idol will premiere at this year's annual Festival De Cannes in France as an Official Selection Out of Competition and is set to debut on Sunday, June 4 at 9:00pm ET/PT. The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on Max.

The series is executive produced by Sam Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White, and produced in partnership with A24.

Earlier this year, The Weeknd was officially named "the world's most popular artist" according to Guinness World Records based on his Spotify streaming numbers.

Related Stories
The Weeknd Shares Video For 'Double Fantasy' Featuring Future

Vampires Everywhere Cover The Weeknd's 'The Hills'

More The Weeknd News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more

Pearl Jam Tour- Motley Crue To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series- Pink Floyd Commemorate The Dark Side Of The Moon At Total Solar Eclipse Event- more

Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023

Record Store Day Is on the Way!

Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert

The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1

On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band

Latest News

The Devil Wears Prada Share 'Ignorance' Video

Volumes Share Instrumental Version Of 'Happier?'

Against The Current Share 'Good Guy' Visualizer

Ultra Rare Frank Zappa Recordings Unearthed and Set For Release

The White Stripes Release 'Black Math' Video To Celebrate 'Elephant' Anniversary Reissue

The Used Share Visualizer For New Single 'Numb'

Jag Panzer Share New Song 'Stronger Than You Know'

Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl