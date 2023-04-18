Unicorn's Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Produced Album Set For Reissue

(Glass Onyon) Unicorn's captivating third album "Too Many Crooks," produced by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, returns to delight fans and music aficionados alike with its reissue on CD and vinyl, set to release on May 12, 2023, through Think Like A Key Music. The album, originally released on EMI's Harvest label in the UK and Capitol in the US, showcases the band's unique blend of pastoral British folk-rock and evocative West Coast vibes.
The reissue invites listeners to immerse themselves in Ken Baker's rich songwriting tapestry, woven together with Beatlesque melodies, tight performances, and a compelling sonic narrative. Tracks like the irresistible country-rock anthems "He's Got Pride" and "In The Mood," the funky groove of "Bullseye Bill," and the tender, Big Star-esque title track effortlessly explore a diverse range of musical landscapes.
Although Unicorn's proto-powerpop gem "Disco Dancer" did not achieve chart success, the haunting track "No Way Out Of Here" found a second life on David Gilmour's debut album. This reissue is an essential piece of music history for any discerning music aficionado.
The album's liner notes, written by Dave Disanzo, tell the story of Unicorn's connection with David Gilmour, who not only produced the album but also played guitar on several tracks. "Too Many Crooks," considered by many as Unicorn's finest release, perfectly encapsulates the band's brilliant songwriting, exquisite harmonies, masterful musicianship, and crystal-clear production.
The reissue includes rare session photos and lyrics, making it a must-have for fans and collectors. Don't miss this opportunity to rediscover the enchanting sounds of Unicorn's seminal third album.
Video Premiere: Brian Woodbury's 'We Are The Sun'
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Greta Van Fleet Announce Starcatcher World Tour
Rammstein Announce Anniversary Edition Of 'Sehnsucht'
Skid Row's 'I Remember You' Given Country Makeover
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour
Rancid Announce New Album Tomorrow Never Comes With Title Track Video
Sirenia Premiere 'Deadlight' Video
Oxbow Return With '1000 Hours' And Announce New Album
Singled Out: Xysma's Encounter At Dawn