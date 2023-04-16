Vance Joy Live At Sydney Opera House Released

(Atlantic) Vance Joy has shared Vance Joy Live At Sydney Opera House, a 16-track new album recorded last year during two very special headline performances at the world-famous Sydney Opera House Forecourt in Sydney, Australia.

Recorded November 18 and 19, 2022 during the Australian leg of Joy's sold out In Our Own Sweet Time World Tour, Vance Joy Live At The Sydney Opera House includes electrifying new renditions of such RIAA Platinum certified hits as "Georgia," "Mess Is Mine," and of course, the 6x Platinum-certified classic, "Riptide."

Highlights include live versions of "Clarity" and "Catalonia," both originally featured on the Australian singer-songwriter's acclaimed 2022 album, In Our Own Sweet Time, with the latter track joined by an official live performance video below:

