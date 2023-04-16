Vance Joy Live At Sydney Opera House Released

(Atlantic) Vance Joy has shared Vance Joy Live At Sydney Opera House, a 16-track new album recorded last year during two very special headline performances at the world-famous Sydney Opera House Forecourt in Sydney, Australia.
Recorded November 18 and 19, 2022 during the Australian leg of Joy's sold out In Our Own Sweet Time World Tour, Vance Joy Live At The Sydney Opera House includes electrifying new renditions of such RIAA Platinum certified hits as "Georgia," "Mess Is Mine," and of course, the 6x Platinum-certified classic, "Riptide."
Highlights include live versions of "Clarity" and "Catalonia," both originally featured on the Australian singer-songwriter's acclaimed 2022 album, In Our Own Sweet Time, with the latter track joined by an official live performance video below:
Vance Joys Shares In Our Own Sweet Time Sessions
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness- Foo Fighters Tease New Music- Metallica: M72 World Tour Coming To Cinemas- Clapton- more
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival
Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Blame It On The Whiskey' With New Live Video
NOFX Offshoot Melvinator Shares New Track 'I Believe In Goddess'
Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her New Album And More
Jagwar Twin Shares 'Great To Be Human' Visualizer
Neil Young Continues Bootleg Series With The Ducks and Santa Monica Flyers Releases
Stephen Stills Shares 'The Lee Shore (with David Crosby)' Live At Berkeley 1971