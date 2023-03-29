Viji Delivers Video For New Single 'Down'

(PIAS) One of the most exciting alternative artists to watch in the UK right now, Viji, kicks off a new era today with the release of her new single and music video, "Down". Starting soft and building to a scream-along crescendo, "Down" showcases Viji's songwriting craft, with an instant earworm hook that insists "misery makes me holy".

Speaking about the track, which draws influence from That Dog, Sparklehorse and Elliott Smith, Viji says "'Down' is a song about tapping into your creative potential. I have this thing where the happier I am the less I create. I think a lot of artists can relate to that. There is also a short story by Murakami that follows this female protagonist who is happily living her family life, until one day she stops sleeping. She then spends all of these extra hours in the day to read, and do whatever SHE wants. Realizing that you only really claim your individualism in these moments is a big theme in my songwriting... Do you have to suffer to create?".

"Down" is out today via Speedy Wunderground, the beginning of a new partnership between Dan Carey's label and Viji (real name Vanilla Jenner). Dan, a legendary producer who has worked with Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, slowthai and more, has worked in a close producing and writing partnership with Vanilla on a collection of brand new songs, with more due later this year.

"Down" is released alongside its video starring Viji and two friends, a sunset hued and Harmony Korine-esque love letter to friendship shot in LA, and directed by Zachary Bailey (Offset, Jean Dawson, Lowertown). Speaking about the video, Vanilla says, "It follows two friends and me, making friendship bracelets out of our teeth, saving a fox and slaying a hunter. Zach's concept and creativity is super infectious! Going to LA to film it really adds to the tone of the song, and I got to have a Lana moment at sunset. There's an easter egg in the video, which includes the exact GPS coordinates of the hunters truck, in the hills we were filming!'". Across her previous releases, including "Cherry" and "Are You In My Head", Viji has built a loyal fanbase and strong foundation with support from the likes of the FADER, DIY, NME, NYLON at press, BBCR1 and BBC Introducing at radio, and playlist support on Spotify from Lorem, Fresh Finds, Our Generation and more.

