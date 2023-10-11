Viji Shares New Single 'Sundress In Pink'

(PM) Viji has shared a hazy new single titled "Sundress In Pink" The track is taken from her highly-anticipated debut album So Vanilla and comes on the heels of her fuzz laden lead single "Sedative", which was recently added to BBC Radio 6 Music's A-list just one week after being added to the playlist, and her recent single "Karaoke". The new album is due out 27th October via London tastemaker label Speedy Wunderground.

Referencing the easy, sleazy sounds of the 90s, Viji - real name Vanilla Jenner - has been cementing herself as one of the most exciting alternative artists to watch in the UK right now. Having previously released music on Dirty Hit, she recently signed to Speedy Wunderground and has rapidly built a loyal fanbase whilst receiving widespread plaudits from the likes of BBC Radio 1's Introducing, Jack Saunders & Nels Hilton, BBC Radio 6 Music's Steve Lamacq, CLASH, Dork, DIY, Wonderland, So Young, and many more.

So Vanilla was recorded predominantly in London, in partnership with four-time Mercury Prize nominated producer and Speedy Wunderground label head, Dan Carey (Fontaines D.C., Kae Tempest, Wet Leg). Having finished So Vanilla in November 2022, Viji relays that every song had a different writing process - some saw her and Carey playing guitar chords together for hours, until the sounds fused into one, and others came from late night ramblings at home.

Combining fuzz-soaked basslines with laid back guitar lines and sentimental, warm vocals. The track shows yet another element of Viji's unique take on grunge-pop. Speaking on the track, Viji says, "This song is one of my favourite ones off the record. I'm not sure why but I think the bed of instruments is really comforting to me. The title essentially creates a world in which summer never ends. As long as I'm in the dress I can stay out as long as I want. It's about escapism, for me it was in people and mostly I didn't care who."

The track is also accompanied by a new lyric video. Speaking on the visual, Viji goes on to say: "The lyric video I shot with my friends in Marseille. Fading in and out of black and white back to colour and people, I wanted to capture the change from loneliness to togetherness. And as long as the dress is in colour I remain, 'life's fantasy'."

Discussing how inspirations come to her songwriting process, Viji mentions that "Down's" writing session originated from a frustratingly happy period in her life and "Ambien", "I chipped away at the lyrics the whole summer. The song has so many verses, I wrote around 13 in the end." The stripped back song Blanket came together quickly. Thinking she was just playing around, Viji then realized it was done. With an eerie cello part and three chords, this was the most serendipitous song recorded on the album.

Her approach to shoe-gazy rock, raw instrumentals and vocal delivery makes her stand out as one of the most exciting UK artists to watch, pioneering what rock music can sound like in the modern era.

To celebrate the release of the new album Viji will also play a number of instore events and live dates. The dates come on the heels of a string of packed out London shows over the last month including Speedy Wunderground's 10th anniversary party, where she played alongside label mates and alumni such as: Kae Tempest, Heartworms, O. Moreish Idols, The Lounge Society, and many more.

14th October - Beyond the Music Festival - Manchester

22nd October - SWN Festival - Cardiff

28th October - Jacaranda - Liverpool

29th October - Jumbo - Leeds

30th October - Rough Trade - London

1st November - Pie & Vinyl - Southsea

2nd November - Vanilo - Southampton

5th November - Mutations Festival - Brighton

