Weathers Share 'She Hates Me' Visualizer

(Cosa Nostra) Weathers has today released their latest single "She Hates Me" and the accompanying visualizer. The track is taken from the band's forthcoming new album 'Are We Having Fun?' set for release on Friday, May 5 via Sumerian Records.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, frontman Cameron Boyer commented: "'She Hates Me' is about those times you're trying to work on yourself but someone comes along and completely ruins that. They flip everything upside down and make you question what you really want. And then you go back and forth till eventually, you piss that person off."
Prior to today, Weathers released the album's lead single "Where Do I Sign?" and most recently "ALL CAPS" (co-produced and featuring John O'Callaghan, aka John The Ghost) which together have amassed 245,000 views on YouTube and over 1.3 million streams on Spotify alone.
