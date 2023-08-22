Jacob & The Dazey Chain Share 'Shell Game' Video

Jacob & The Dazey Chain have released a music video for their new single "Shell Game," which is the first single from their second EP due for an early spring 2024 release.

SRO sent over these details: Jacob Reese Thornton, the "almost" 21-year-old South Florida-raised guitarist, singer and songwriter whose musical influences extend from 70's classic rock through today's pop, Brit and alternative rock genres, is the front man and major force propelling Jacob & The Dazey Chain. They are described as "a force to be reckoned with" by Classic Rock Magazine (Feb.'21 issue), while The Aquarian Weekly noted that "Jacob & The Dazey Chain represent Tasteful, Artistic Nostalgia. Young taste-maker Jacob Thornton, the talented and prolific rockstar-on-the rise who has one hand reaching toward the 2020's and the other holding on tightly to the 1970's "(September 13, 2021).



Last Friday (August 18), Jacob & The Dazey Chain released their new single and video "Shell Game" across all digital platforms via the Gratuitous Noise label.



"Shell Game" was written by Thornton and produced and mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons) at South Easter Studios in Nashville. "It was so great to work with Jacob in the studio" says Needham. "He's a super talented player/singer/songwriter and really open to exploring sounds and ways to create the songs." Jacob recalls how he met Needham: "I was at The Killers' show at Bridgestone Arena and during a quick break I snuck out to the concession stand to grab a hot dog and just happened to bump into producer/mixer legend Mark Needham in line. I truly believe that as an artist, if you're creating what is real to you, everything else will fall into place, and that's exactly what happened that night. Out of some 20,000 people at that show, the universe put Mark in my path."



JACOB explains that a shell game is "an old carnival trick and a game of chance where a player bets on a prize placed under one of three rotating walnut shells. No matter how certain you are of your choice, there's always a chance the dealer is deceiving you. Reality can often be more than meets the eye." "Shell Game," he adds, "was the last song I wrote before leaving my family's home in So. Florida and moving to Nashville in 2021. The song is about charting your own course and being willing to fail despite uncertainty and the deception that exists in the modern world. There are always setbacks but you gotta dust yourself off and keep going. That's what the line 'life's a shell game' is saying. That concept really resonated with me during the time I was writing for the new EP. Sometimes you've just got to accept what is out of your control, pick your head up, and move forward." Watch the video below:

