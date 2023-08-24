Saving Abel Release 'Fire' Video

Video promo Video promo

(PFA) With the excitement continuing about the return of vocalist Jared Weeks and their latest single impacting rock radio, rockers Saving Abel are releasing the music video for the song "Fire." The new single by the band comprised of Jared Weeks (vocals), Jason Null (guitars), Scott Bartlett (guitars), Scott Wilson (bass), and Dave Moraata (drums) is the follow up to the April 2023 track "Baptize Me" - which marked the first official song since Weeks returned to the band.

The latest track "Fire" talks about overcoming your personal demons and coming out on the other side from them. The video expands on that messaging with a chained-up vocalist Jared Weeks pleading to different versions of himself until he realizes he has always had the key to free himself and get past what was holding him back. The video was produced and directed by J. Austin Dellamano in conjunction with Weems Creative.

Saving Abel is hitting the road in support of the new single on the recently announced Into The Fire tour. The 32-city headline tour kicks off on October 20 in St. Charles, IL and wraps up on December 10 in Urbana, IL. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Lansing, MI (October 24); Syracuse, NY (October 30); Dallas, TX (November 15) and Las Vegas, NV (November 24). Autumn Kings, Harmless Habit and King Falcon will each be making appearances in support on select dates of the tour. Tickets for all shows are on-sale to the public on August 25th and information on all shows can be found at: https://www.savingabel.com/tour.

"We can't wait to get out on the road and bring these new songs - and of course some fan favorites - to everyone on the Into The Fire tour. There is nothing we enjoy more than performing in front of our fans who have supported us through everything for the last 19 years. It is also exciting for us to bring some new talent out with us and having the Autumn Kings, Harmless Habit and King Falcon play with us is going to be a blast. These bands were handpicked by us and we can't wait to bring this tour to you," explains Jared Weeks.

Into The Fire 2023 Headline Tour Dates

Oct 20 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre *

Oct 21 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center *

Oct 22 - Mount Vernon, IL - Granada Theatre *

Oct 24 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall at 224 *

Oct 25 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge *

Oct 27 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault *

Oct 30 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon #

Nov 01 - Manchester, NH - Angel City Music Hall #

Nov 03 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions +

Nov 04 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center +

Nov 05 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Live +

Nov 07 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend +

Nov 08 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room +

Nov 09 - Fernandina Beach, FL - Sadler Ranch +

Nov 11 - Corinth, MS - Crossroads Arena

Nov 14 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock @ House Of Blues +

Nov 15 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada +

Nov 16 - Buda, TX - Buck's Backyard +

Nov 19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live +

Nov 20 - Denver, CO - HQ Live Denver +

Nov 22 - Tucson, AZ -191 Toole #

Nov 24 - Las Vegas, NV - The Sand Dollar #

Nov 25 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee #

Nov 27 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah #

Nov 29 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse #

Nov 30 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post #

Dec 01 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre #

Dec 03 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater #

Dec 04 - Boise, ID - KQXR Radio Show #

Dec 08 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee #

Dec 09 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club #

Dec 10 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club #

* Autumn Kings

+ Harmless Habit

# King Falcon

Previously Announced Saving Abel Dates

Aug 26 - Bonner Springs, KS - Tiblow Days Festival

Sep 04 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

Oct 06 - Hurricane, UT - Trial Hero Music Fest

Oct 07 - Madison, AL - Toyota Field

Oct 14 - Middlesboro, KY - Cumberland Mountain Fall Fest

Oct 28 - Lorain, OH - The Lorain Palace Theatre

Related Stories

Saving Abel Reveal 'Baptize Me' Video

Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP

More Saving Abel News