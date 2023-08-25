.

UNITYTX Release 'DIAMOND DIEZ' Video

08-24-2023

FERALITY cover art

() UNITYTX have shared their newest single "DIAMOND DIEZ" off of their upcoming album FERALITY, which is due for release on September 8 via Pure Noise Records .

"DIAMOND DIEZ is a piece about lust and seeing the pure satisfaction in one's eyes when met with the taste for pain in pleasure - having someone who will do anything for you, with you, and so on as long as they get what they want to the same caliber consistently," shares the band on the new track. "But as time goes on that twinkle starts to dim, and it brings you to a state of betrayal captivated by disbelief. You can give them just what they want but in the end you're always the one severed."

"Don't fall for lust without trust - blood will always be shed over diamonds."

Recently, UNITYTX announced their new album FERALITY, and shared singles "ROC SH!T" and "LOST IN DAYZ". Produced by Andrew Wade (Wage War, A Day To Remember), FERALITY finds UNITYTX confronting the last few years head-on with a blistering cocktail of car crash energy, sludgy horror-show macabre, industrial metal sheen and sinister subliminality.

