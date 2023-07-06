UNITYTX Deliver New Song and Announce FERALITY Album

(BPM) Hardcore/hip-hop band UNITYTX have announced their new album FERALITY, due for release on September 8 via Pure Noise Records. Produced by Andrew Wade (Wage War, A Day To Remember), FERALITY finds UNITYTX confronting the last few years head-on with a blistering cocktail of car crash energy, sludgy horror-show macabre, industrial metal sheen and sinister subliminality.

"FERALITY has been a challenge of what it is to prevail while tiptoeing on the edge of sanity, like an animal being tormented in a cage," says the band. "One could be driven completely unhinged when the effort is not acknowledged - this is an example. I speak on how it feels to not be welcomed into a space that was for the misunderstood - how it feels to lose yourself through creation, relations, and being complacent. I've given yet another part of myself to complete this piece of work. Set to deliver with my prosperity."

Alongside the announcement, UNITYTX have shared their newest single "ROC SH!T" - a hard-hitting, 808 rumblin', hip-hop heavy metal track that hits like a ton of bricks with lyrical bars that cement the foundation of a new age of music.

On the track, the band explains, "We've had years of being bastardized by people who don't understand that kids from the grit can also make razor sharp music with a cultural twist and hit harder than anyone could ever imagine. We have always come our own way and never felt the need to change - we've noticed the influence on the scene since our debut. The only thing left to do is to go harder than before, that's definite."

FERALITY Tracklist:

1. ROTTING AWAY (GORE)

2. BURNOUT

3. DIAMOND DIEZ

4. POWER

5. PICTURE THIS

6. STING

7. LOST IN DAYZ

8. KILLING ALCHEMY

9. ROC SH!T

10. FAKE LUV

11. WORLD OF MALICE

"It just feels good to scream at the top of my lungs," admits UNITYTX vocalist Jay Webster. "And not even at anyone. Sometimes you just need to scream."

