Yes Announce Special 'Yessingles' Collection

(hennemusic) Yes will release a new collection of the band's biggest hits this fall. Due October 6, "Yessingles" presents rare single versions of 12 of the group's classic songs chronologically through their legendary career, starting in 1971 with the group's first Top 40 hit, "Your Move," and ending in 1984 with its smash, "Leave It."
In between, the set touches on the band's different eras, ranging from intricate prog-rock tapestries like "Starship Trooper" and "America" to its chart-topping sensation, "Owner Of A Lonely Heart."
"Yessingles" will be available on 140-gram black vinyl and a special splatter-vinyl version at local retailers; the package is being launched with the Promo Radio Edit version of "And You And I (Part One)", which is now available digitally for the first time. Pre-order standard vinyl here.
Yes will kick off a fall US tour next month; "The Classic Tales Of Yes" series will see the band deliver many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' catalog covering 50-plus years as well as music from their acclaimed 2023 album, "Mirror To The Sky."
Get more details and check out the track list for "Yessingles" here.
