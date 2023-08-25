The String Cheese Incident Share New Song 'Ain't I Been Good To You'

(BHM) The String Cheese Incident share, "Ain't I Been Good To You", which is their fourth song sampling from their upcoming album Lend Me A Hand due out on Sept 8.

"Ain't I Been Good To You" is a simple reggae-styled tune," explains SCI bassist, Keith Mosely. "I came up with the groove and melody and then tried to imagine what Bob Marley might write for lyrics. The song explores a popular theme of love, longing and acceptance, and is a tribute to Bob, one of my all-time musical heroes. I hope you enjoy it!"

The String Cheese Incident will join Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival for several dates in support of their new record, Lend Me A Hand, which arrives on the cusp of the band's 30th anniversary.

