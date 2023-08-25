Zac Farro's halfnoise Releases 'Cool Cat'

(SC) Zac Farro's halfnoise releases the groovy and seductive new single "Cool Cat" today via Farro's Nashville artist collective Congrats Records. The song follows this past spring's feel-good track "Baby" - that many might remember hearing live during Paramore's 2023 tour. The two singles are a taste of what's to come from halfnoise, with a new album on the horizon that will be the first studio LP for the band since 2019's critically acclaimed Motif LP.

"With 'Cool Cat' I am describing someone who effortlessly goes about life. A person completely themselves and everyone around them admires them for that. Marching to the beat of their own drum. It's one of the songs on the new album that makes you want to groove and live in it for a while." - Zac Farro, halfnoise

Farro, perhaps best known as the drummer of Paramore, has been honing his skills outside of his main gig for years now. He's released a steady flow of halfnoise music, he's produced and played with Becca Mancari and Elke, he's directed videos for Paramore, Hayley Williams, Elke and halfnoise and he's a consummate photographer - releasing a photo book in 2020 In Transit and shooting his bands and others, including Local Natives who are currently using Farro's images as their promo shots.

The infectious new track is the latest from halfnoise, who has built up an impressive catalogue since dropping their first single over a decade ago. Noticeable throughout halfnoise releases are the melodies along with Farro's playfulness as a musician and producer. In 2016 Stereogum wrote, "HALFNOISE makes shimmering, synth-soaked indie pop," in 2017 The Fader said that halfnoise "weaves surf-rock's friendly intimacy with the broad, borderless horizons of psychedelia," and in 2018 NPR commented, "...Halfnoise coalesces his rhythmically rich psychedelic-pop tendencies...." halfnoise continues its sonic journey with both "Cool Cat" and "Baby" and a new album coming soon.

