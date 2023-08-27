Latewaves Share 'Italian Smokes' Video

(BPM) Alt-rockers Latewaves have released a music video for their new track "Italian Smokes", the second single from their forthcoming self-titled album, which will arrive on September 29th.
"'Italian Smokes' is inspired by a panic attack I had on the beautiful streets of Florence, Italy, induced by the graphic pictures of rotting teeth and holes in throats displayed on the cigarette boxes they sell over there," the band shares. "'Italian Smokes' may be inspired by anxiety, but it's about GRATITUDE. Gratitude for the people in your life that can talk you off the ledge, that you can count on to help you keep going, and your chosen family.
They continue: "Musically inspired by the somber yet happy medium found in The Replacements' Can't Hardly Wait'. Wispy guitars over a Casio inspired drum beat turned into a real life performance by Shawna. It makes you want to cry but you can't tell if they're happy or sad tears."
LATEWAVES' will release their brand new self-titled album on September 29th via Open Your Ears Records. The LP blurs the lines of genres they never asked to be in and firmly states they are here to be an anthemic rock and roll band.
The band will be celebrating their new album with a special hometown album release show on October 27th at House of Independents in Asbury Park. Special guests include Little Hag, Family Dinner, Charlie & Margot, and Steve Kelly.
