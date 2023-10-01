Latewaves Announce Album Release Show

(BPM) Latewaves will be celebrating the release of their new self-titled album with a special hometown album release show on October 27th at House of Independents in Asbury Park. Special guests include Little Hag, Family Dinner, Charlie & Margot, and Steve Kelly.

The self-titled collection was just released by Open Your Ears Records, and features recent singles "Frog", "Italian Smokes", and "Same Air", as well as new single "Plane".

On the new album, the band shares: "Latewaves sophomore record is all about accidental growth. We came together and put everything we had on the table. And before we started recording, we asked ourselves if there's anything we haven't tried yet.

"What came out is the collective effort of all three members digging through every crevice of their brain, inevitably creating a sonic rock and roll journey with peaks and valleys that miraculously fit together to make our most dynamic record yet."

Related Stories

Latewaves Share 'Italian Smokes' Video

More Latewaves News