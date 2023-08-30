Guns N' Roses Ignite Stadiums On North American Tour

(The Oriel Company) Guns N' Roses continue rolling across the country on their first full-fledged North American headline run since 2021 and are igniting stadiums across North America.



Packing stadiums coast-to-coast, the group have delivered one powerhouse performance after another this month, performing a thrilling three-hour set highlighted by staples such as "November Rain," "Welcome To The Jungle," and "Patience" as well as high-powered deep cuts, including "Double Talkin' Jive," "Pretty Tied Up," and "Reckless Life."



At the same time, this jaunt has marked a series of firsts and surprises. Last night at GEODIS Park in Nashville, superstar Carrie Underwood joined the band for rousing and raucous renditions of "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" following her final show-stopping support set on the tour.

In Boston at Fenway Park, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders rocked the harmonica during "Bad Obsession." Meanwhile, the gig at PNC Park in Pittsburgh marked the live debut of the new single "Perhaps," inciting the first-ever singalong for the track as well.



With a string of unforgettable shows under their collective belt already, Guns N' Roses maintain this momentum with shows in Saratoga Springs and Toronto this weekend. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16.



This leg comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year, including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park.

UPCOMING 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sun Sep 3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sun Sep 17 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown Festival

Wed Sep 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

Fri Oct 6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

Sun Oct 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

