Lynch Mob Announce New Album 'Babylon'

(FP) Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the upcoming release of the newest studio album from Lynch Mob, 'Babylon'. The band is known for their high energy hard rock and guitar driven vibe, while featuring elements of classic rock, blues, and metal, with a propensity for improvisation.

Joining revered guitarist and band founder George Lynch (The End Machine, The Banishment, ex-Dokken) for this newest Lynch Mob album are vocalist Gabriel Colón, bassist Jaron Gulino (Tantric, Heavens Edge), and drummer Jimmy D'Anda (ex-Bulletboys).

"There's been so many iterations of Lynch Mob since the first line-up in 1989 of Oni Logan, Mick Brown, Anthony Esposito, and myself. Putting Lynch Mob together was just an extension of what I'd always strived for in a band: the best possible musicians, chemistry, and brotherhood. My bands have not only been my best friends, but also family. When we come up together and work hard and struggle together, we create a bond that lasts a lifetime. I think that's the thing I love the most about my musical journey...creating music in the studio, stepping on stage, and sharing that bond with my friends through music. Thank you to everyone who has been in my band. I really feel it's ours", says Lynch.

New Jersey's own Jaron Gulino brings the east coast attitude and energy to Lynch Mob. He has prospered in a long career as the bassist in a variety of bands, most notably post-grunge rock band Tantric. Gulino achieved chart topping success with multiple releases from Tantric, as well as performing on many high profile tours and events with numerous other acts. He is also currently the bassist for Philadelphia hard rockers Heavens Edge.

His bandmate and partner in crime in the rhythm section is none other than original Bulletboys drummer Jimmy D'Anda, who is known for his ability to bring a fantastic element of groove while maintaining the powerful hard rock vibe of Lynch Mob.

Gabriel Colón is a Puerto Rican singer who started his career with a band called Fast Taker. Since then, he has showcased his wide range of vocal talent with many rock acts including Gothic Knights, Culprit, White Wizzard, and Rowan Robertson. Gabriel is a true talent and a great fit to fill the shoes of his extremely talented predecessors in Lynch Mob.

Lynch Mob was formed in 1989 after George Lynch parted ways with his former band Dokken. Their debut release 'Wicked Sensation' was met with critical and fan acclaim and went on to be certified gold in sales by the RIAA. The band would continue on through the years with a cast of talented players joining Lynch throughout their musical journey over the course of six more studio albums. 'Babylon' is Lynch Mob's eighth studio album overall and the first since 2017's 'The Brotherhood'.

Don't miss Lynch Mob on tour this Fall including a Talk Shop Live virtual appearance on October 18th and a special "Record Release Party" show at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on October 25th.

"Babylon" Track List:

1.Erase

2.Time After Time

3.Caught Up

4.I'm Ready

5.How You Fall

6.Million Miles Away

7.Let It Go

8.Fire Master

9.The Synner

10.Babylon

Tour Dates/Appearances:



Sep. 28 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

Sep. 29 - The Landis - Vineland, NJ

Sep. 30 - Tourist Inn - Hallam, PA

Oct. 7 - Area 142 - Cocoa Beach, FL

Oct. 13 - Club LA - Destin, FL

Oct. 18 - Talk Shop Live/The Rock N Roll Channel

Oct. 25 - Whisky A Go-Go - Hollywood, CA (Record Release Party)

