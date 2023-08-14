Singled Out: Red Reign's Don't Look Back

Red Reign just released the title track to their forthcoming album, "Don't Look Back", which features a guest appearance from George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob). To celebrate, we asked Bubba McMichael to tell us a little bit aobut the trac. Here is the story:
During covid when the world shut down I had time to reflect on life in general. I was thinking a lot about my past and the memories I had created. At that time, I realized I was focusing on all the negative memories. I then started to think about the future. All of a sudden it hit me, and the song started to come right to me.
Don't Look Back is a song about reflecting on a person's past and specifically the negativity in one's life, and leaving all that behind. Now it's time to look into the future, and move forward in a positive direction and make all new memories. Life has so many wonderful things to offer.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
