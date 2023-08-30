Susanna Hoffs Launches Lost Favorites Series

(KL) Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles has been going deep into her archives for a series of singles that will include unreleased "lost" favorites, in addition to newly recorded music. "It's an immense thrill to finally be able to share rare recordings that have been near and dear to my heart," says Hoffs.

First up is Susanna's take on Shawn Colvin's song "I Don't Know Why," recorded in 1999. The song is available now on all streaming services. "When I first heard 'I Don't Know Why,' it moved me deeply," says Susanna. "I've always been drawn to themes of aloneness and the craving for connection as humans. I'd just had my second baby and was experiencing a mix of emotions; intense joy and wonder but also exhaustion and a sense of isolation."

"At the same time I was reflecting on my life; how did I get here given the madness of the 80s...the constant touring, the anonymous hotel rooms, one after another, flying from city to city-and then suddenly home, with our new baby. I was reflecting on the things that mattered most in life: love and connection, which were so tangible and beautifully rendered in Shawn's song. And that feeling fueled a desire to record my own version of "I Don't Know Why." So I did. Not long after recording this, the Bangles reformed, and the song languished in a box, a lost recording...until now."

