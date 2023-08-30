Tab Benoit To Rock Vegas At The Big Blues Bender

(DDPS) Acclaimed Louisiana Bayou blues guitarist Tab Benoit continues his Summer 2023 Tour, performing for three nights at the Big Blues Bender, Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, 3000 Paradise Rd., Thursday, September 7, Friday, September 8, and Sunday, September 10.



"The final song of the night was "Night Train" from 2005's Fever on the Bayou which Benoit jammed on for over ten minutes with explosive guitar licks. It was a bring down the house conclusion," wrote Blues Rock Revue in their recent review of Benoit's show in Salem, OR.



"On April 12th, 2023, blues fans filled the Intimate Tennessee venue of Hop Springs to experience the legendary Tab Benoit's live performance," writes MyGlobalMind.com. "As soon as Benoit took the stage, the audience erupted in applause, ready to be taken on a soulful journey through the sounds of the Delta blues."



"Based on how early the capacity crowd filled The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on a Thursday night, the world still loves a great guitar hero. The good news for concertgoers who came to the legendary venue last night was they got to see two guitar masters (Tab Benoit and JD Simo) on the same bill," writes Rock 'n' Roll Truth.



"Tab Benoit has been a frequent Lincoln visitor over the three-plus decades that he's been bringing his brand of blues out of Louisiana. Known for his distinctive guitar tone and fiery playing, he's a powerhouse vocalist who sounds something like Otis Redding," writes the Lincoln Journal-Star.



"Benoit took the stage, and within ten minutes the rain slowed to a drizzle, then stopped completely. Blues From The Top 1, Mother Nature 0," writes Denver Entertainment Hub's Rick Witt. "From his set opening "Why Are People Like That" to his encore "Medicine", Benoit had the delighted crowd swinging, singing, and swaying. Benoit's set was the perfect culmination of three fabulous days of extraordinary music at an extraordinary venue in an idyllic location".

