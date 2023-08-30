Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience Fan Portal Announced

(fcc) Providing a unique opportunity to interact with U2's rich artistic legacy, Vibee -- the Live Nation-founded destination experience company and VIP package provider for the band's highly anticipated 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' shows -- has developed "Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience", the ultimate hub for fans. The fan portal, opening on September 28, was created to support U2's groundbreaking run of shows, which will see the world's biggest rock band launch the world's most state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas kicking off the next day. Vibee VIP experience and hotel packages are available for purchase here.

Developed in collaboration with Gavin Friday, U2's longtime Creative Director, and with direct input from the band, Zoo Station comprises more than 12,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space across two floors, and is conveniently located within The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort with direct access to Sphere.

Last night, Sphere's impactful exterior - the Exosphere, which consists of approximately 1.2M LED pucks over its 580,000 sq ft surface - lit up with the first U2:UV Achtung Baby Live content to help celebrate the announcement of Zoo Station and leading up to the band's run of shows.

The exhibit borrows its name from "Zoo Station," the opening track on U2's seminal 1991 album Achtung Baby, and the nickname for Zoologischer Garten, an actual Berlin train station situated in the city center, not far from Hansa Studios where much of the album was recorded. The exhibit, which is open daily to the public, allows fans to experience the origins and inspirations for Achtung Baby and its accompanying industry-defining Zoo TV Tour with its vision of a technologically-charged future: from the historic train station entrance to the sound design, the life-size subway car and vintage Trabant car display to the interactive Satellite of Love media station.

The industrial train station aesthetic of Zoo Station's ground floor gives way to a more modern, futuristic environment on the second floor that pays homage to shows at Sphere and the band's propulsive innovations in live music entertainment. Fans can visit the Ultra Violet lounge for music and shopping and the Fly Bar for drinks and more interactive art. Vibee's VIP package purchasers get priority access and special events at the lounges. Also on the second floor is the Zoo TV Cinema, an intimate theater curated by The Edge, that will be hosting daily screenings of rare band footage and films.

Highlights include:

Anton Corbijn Gallery: a retrospective exhibit of famed photographer Anton Corbijn's work, featuring rotating photos and videos from across his five decades of iconic collaboration with U2. Corbijn will personally curate the space.

U2 Pop Up Shop: this unique retail location will feature new, never before seen merchandise and a variety of music titles. A capsule collection of limited-edition products made exclusively for this experience will be available throughout the run. Additional exclusive shopping time and areas will be available for Vibee VIP pass holders and Fan Club members.

Zoo TV Cinema: Curated by The Edge, this intimate theater is open to the public, and hosts five film screenings daily, including rare and unreleased concert footage from U2 shows around the world, original content including "Beyond The Tour," "A Day In The Life Of The Edge," and more. Tickets purchasing and schedule to be released in the coming weeks. For more information visit https://u2.vibee.com/.

A limited number of complimentary tickets for each screening are reserved for Vibee VIP package purchasers.

Zoo Station will serve as a centralized hub/destination for people to celebrate, congregate, shop, view exclusive U2 content, and immerse themselves in the band's history. The ground floor, home to the U2 Pop-Up Merch Shop, the Anton Corbjin gallery and interactive installations, will be open to the public and free to enter. Vibee VIP pass holders and Zoo Cinema ticket holders will get priority access to the second floor. The fan portal will be open exclusively to Vibee VIP passholders from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on performance days.

Location

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Located adjacent to the LOVE sculpture in the Waterfall Atrium, just steps away from The Palazzo Casino Floor



Hours of Operation (starting Sept. 28)

Tuesday - Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

