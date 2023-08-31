Sleep Maps Release 'Vapor' Video

(UTG) Sleep Maps have premiered the official video for "Vapor" the latest single from their forthcoming 5th album, Reclaim Chaos. The visually stunning video was directed by Brendan Gill.

After a three year break, Northern California based post-metal band Sleep Maps is set to release their 5th LP, Reclaim Chaos, on September 8th, 2023. For the first time the band has a dedicated vocalist to bring a new intensity and rawness to the cinematic post-metal sound that has defined the band for a decade. Founder Ben Kaplan enlisted vocalist David Kegg to write and record lyrics and the result is a brand new direction that incorporates black and sludge metal with synth soundscapes to create something totally new in the genre, taking as much inspiration from Russian Circles as it does from Depeche Mode.

Reclaim Chaos has its themes rooted in the systems that have propped up a failing society for too long. Religion, politics and money rule everything around us and the systems put in place to make things 'equal for all' have broken down in disrepair. This set of songs is the soundtrack to a world trapped in a chaos of its own making. A reflection of these broken times and a way to cope with them.

Sleep Maps was conceived in Los Angeles by multi-instrumentalist and producer Ben Kaplan (founder of Lost Future Records). Over the course of 4 albums they have helped define post-metal and their own particular type of instrumental rock. Now based in Northern California the band includes singer David Kegg and guitarist Brian Horn.

Reclaim Chaos was recorded in Los Angeles and mixed by Matt Bayles at The Red Room in Seattle, WA. Reclaim Chaos will be available on LP, CD and download on on September 8th, 2023 via Lost Future Records.

