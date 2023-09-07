Eric Clapton's 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival Guitar Center Village

(fcc) Eric Clapton's 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival will take place September 23-24 at Crypto.com Arena on the L.A. LIVE campus in downtown Los Angeles. It will be his sixth such festival and is being held in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the 1998 founding of the Crossroads Centre Antigua.

In addition to the main stage concerts each evening, ticket holders will once again enjoy exclusive daily access to a full outdoor Crossroads Guitar Festival experience featuring some of the best guitarists in the world from across multiple musical genres. This year's Crossroads Festival Guitar Center Village will be reminiscent of prior festival experiences revered by veteran Crossroads attendees in Dallas, Chicago, and New York, but bigger and better.

The gates to the Crossroads Guitar Center Village will open at 9:00 a.m. on both days, with live music from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. when arena doors open. Festival Village admission will be strictly limited to Crossroads Guitar Festival concert ticket holders on the date of their ticket. Admission will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and is not guaranteed based on Village capacity. Ticket holders will be scanned at entrances on both ends of Chick Hearn Court, at Georgia Street (west side) and Figueroa Street (east side). Please see the Crypto.com Arena A to Z Guide for important information prior to entering the Festival site, including a listing of prohibited Items.

The Arena doors will open at 3:00 p.m. each day, and promptly at 4:00 p.m. Bill Murray will take the main stage by storm, immediately launching the musical fireworks and artistic collaborations that Crossroads fans have come to expect.

