Good Rzn Share First Song From 'Falling In Slow Motion' EP

(SRO) Los Angeles-based alt-pop duo Good Rzn-Josie Molasky (vocalist/songwriter) and Tommy Ghirardini (guitarist/producer)-have announced the October 20 release of their debut EP FALLING IN SLOW MOTION.

Emblematic of their brand of alternative and psychedelic pop, seen through a lens of rock and electronic music, is the EP's newly released lead single "Running Out Of Time." The emotionally urgent song is marked by a kaleidoscopic blend of Molasky's alluring vocals, Ghirardini bold guitar licks, wavy synthesizers, and hard-hitting drums.

Since first releasing music in the fall of 2021, Good Rzn have created a cutting-edge style. The pair's current catalogue has allowed them to showcase their talents performing at multiple shows including Breaking Sound, Writer's Block, and WFNM in Los Angeles and PB Avenue in San Diego. Upcoming shows include the Lost Lake Lounge in Denver on Sunday, September 17 and at Fergusons Downtown in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 7.

On the Good Rzn-produced FALLING IN SLOW MOTION, they paint the positives and negatives of life as an epic roller coaster ride. The five-track EP gives insight into the feelings the two artists have experienced in their past few years living in Los Angeles. Each song dives into different components of the factors that have influenced the pair since moving to Southern California from Boulder, CO.

"We wanted this collection of music to represent a specific time period of our artistic journey," says Good Rzn. "We've had a lot of amazing moments, but there were also struggles along the way. The creation of these pieces helped us find peace in expressing ourselves and hope it might do the same for our listeners."

Here's the track listing for FALLING IN SLOW MOTION:

1. Running Out Of Time

2. Far From Me

3. 123

4. Too Much (Never Enough)

5. Slipping Away

