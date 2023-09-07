Mudhoney, Kill Rock Stars, The Fall Of Troy Lead Cloudbreak Lineup

(PR) Cloudbreak: Seattle's Citywide Live Music Fest is returning for a second year to Seattle, bringing a wide array of artists including legendary acts Mudhoney, Jenn Champion, Rocky Votolato, The Fall of Troy and more to stages across the city from Nov. 1-22, 2023. This year's festival kicks off on Nov. 1 with an exciting lineup at iconic Seattle venue The Crocodile, including Kill Rock Stars & Friends Tour, Ben Hunter & Cameron Lavi-Jones and Rocky Votolato.

Introducing a new model to music festivals, Cloudbreak gives people staying at participating Downtown Seattle hotels free access to select concerts throughout the city. The festival is a collaboration between Visit Seattle, King County, and the City of Seattle. It will involve 185 artists, 28 venues, and 71 participating hotels. Visit cloudbreakmusicfest.org to check out the Cloudbreak lineup and plan your November visit to Seattle.

"Seattle is known for its innovation and a vibrant music and arts scene," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, "and the Cloudbreak Music Festival shows what can be achieved when they're brought together. Cloudbreak gives residents and visitors an opportunity to explore our Downtown, support our hospitality sector and small businesses, and create lasting memories through great music and entertainment."

Cloudbreak also aims to be a driver of increased tourism and local foot traffic for the city, especially during November, which is considered part of Seattle's shoulder season. Combining music and hospitality in a novel way, people can access a free live music pass by booking a room in a participating Seattle hotel during the festival dates. Guests can show their pass plus hotel key card at participating venue doors to experience Cloudbreak shows during their hotel stay.

"We're thrilled to invite music fans around the world to come to Seattle and experience the lively music and concert scene," said Tracey Wickersham, Visit Seattle Senior Director of Cultural Tourism. "We encourage our visitors to experience an artist or venue they might not otherwise see. A defining charm of Cloudbreak lies in the sense of discovery that's woven into the festival."

While Cloudbreak was initially set to be a one-year event, the positive feedback encouraged Visit Seattle and King County Creative Economy to bring it back another year - this time with the support of an additional partner, City of Seattle Office of Economic Development. The partnership is one-of-a-kind, combining the forces of a destination marketing organization with city and county government to uplift the creative arts in Seattle.

"Cloudbreak is a celebration of our live music scene, supporting local musicians and the places that bring us all together," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "King County is committed to a thriving, growing music ecosystem, and I look forward to sharing our community's vibrant venues with fans, artists, and visitors from around the world during this year's Cloudbreak."

Seattle is known for its legendary music scene and has a history of venues and artists that break the mold to become renowned worldwide. Artists who started out in Seattle represent a vast range of genres, including Sir Mix-a-Lot, Macklemore, Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, Brandi Carlile, Fleet Foxes, and Heart. Seattle is also home to several music cultural institutions, including internationally acclaimed radio station KEXP and record label Sub Pop. This second annual festival is a way to show off Seattle's status as a music mecca, and also celebrate the up-and-coming artists that continue the city's rich music legacy.

Festival highlights include:

Wednesday, Nov. 1 - Cloudbreak launch - Kill Rock Stars & Friends, Ben Hunter & Cameron Lavi-Jones, Rocky Votolato at The Crocodile (including at venues inside The Crocodile, Here-After and Madame Lou's)

Friday, Nov. 3 - Spirit Award and Telehealth at The Vera Project

Thursday, Nov. 9 - Jenn Champion at Fremont Abbey

Saturday, Nov. 11 - A-Frames Reunion at Clock-Out Lounge

Tuesday, Nov. 14 - The Round with local artists, poet & live painter at Fremont Abbey

Thursday, Nov. 16 - Shaina Shepherd and Tomo Nakayama at Tim's Tavern

Friday, Nov. 17 - The Fall of Troy at El Corazon

Friday, Nov. 17 - Brittany Davis at The Rabbit Box

Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 - Smokey Brights at Sunset Tavern

Saturday, Nov. 18 - Kuinka at Tractor Tavern

Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19 - Mudhoney at The Crocodile

Monday, Nov. 20 - Haley Graves at Neumos

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - The Dusty 45s at Tractor Tavern

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - Enumclaw at Neumos

Related Stories

More Cloudbreak News