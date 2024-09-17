Third Annual Cloudbreak Music Festival Invading Seattle In November

(Visit Seattle) Cloudbreak: Seattle's Citywide Live Music Fest returns for its third year, showcasing a diverse lineup of artists, like "NO" 3 and Pedro the Lion (Solo), performing across the city from Nov. 7-27, 2024. The Naked Giants open the festival at the iconic Seattle venue, The Crocodile, on Nov. 7.

The festival continues to build off the success of the past two years thanks to the partnership between Visit Seattle, King County Creative Economy, and the City of Seattle Office of Economic Development. Over 70+ hotels, 200 artists and 34 venues have signed on to be a part of this year's festival, including new venue additions Baby Yaga, The Neptune, The Kraken Bar & Lounge and more. Visit cloudbreakmusicfest.org to check out the Cloudbreak lineup and plan a November visit to Seattle.

Cloudbreak aims to boost tourism and local foot traffic in Seattle, particularly during November, a period known as the city's shoulder season. Blending music and hospitality in an innovative way, Cloudbreak offers a free live music pass to anyone booking a room at a participating Seattle hotel during the event. Guests can present their pass and hotel key card at participating venues to enjoy Cloudbreak performances throughout their stay.

"Music is a cornerstone of Seattle culture," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, "and Cloudbreak is the ultimate celebration of what happens when our community's innovative and inclusive approach to the arts is on full display. I thank the musicians and venues who will fill all of Seattle with live music in November, and I welcome residents and visitors alike to experience the thrill of our unparalleled music scene."

This year, ten downtown Seattle hotels are introducing Cloudbreak-themed packages. In addition to free live music passes, guests booking at these hotels during the festival dates may enjoy dining credits, discounted room rates, curated Seattle treats, and more.

"We're excited to welcome music enthusiasts from all over to discover Seattle's lively music scene," said Stephanie Byington, Visit Seattle's Chief Marketing Officer. "The magic of Cloudbreak is rooted in the thrill of uncovering hidden musical gems local to Seattle, so we invite both visitors and locals to book a stay in one of the 70+ participating Seattle hotels and explore new artists and venues they might not have experienced before."

"Cloudbreak is a powerful showcase of our region's dynamic music culture, bringing together artists, fans, and venues to celebrate the diverse and ever-changing 'Seattle Sound'," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "Our commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting live music is stronger than ever, and I invite everyone to experience the energy and creativity that defines our community during this year's festival. This is also a fantastic opportunity for visitors to explore the vibrant neighborhoods and iconic landmarks that make our region a top destination for music lovers."

Seattle's iconic music scene has a long history of producing groundbreaking artists that have achieved global recognition, like Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Nirvana, and Heart. Seattle is also home to cultural pillars like the renowned KEXP radio station and the influential London Bridge Studios, where bands like Alice in Chains, Mother Love Bone, and Soundgarden recorded. Cloudbreak celebrates Seattle's legacy as a music hub while showcasing the rising talent that keeps its vibrant music tradition alive.

Festival highlights include:

Thursday, Nov. 7 - Cloudbreak launch - Naked Giants at The Crocodile

Friday, Nov. 8 - Star Anna at Darrell's Tavern

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Rise over Run at Trinity Nightclub

Monday, Nov. 11 - Maya Marie - Soul Improv Showcase with Special Guests at The Rabbit Box

Thursday, Nov. 14 - Sonic Guild Presents: Pedro the Lion with Special Guest at The Rabbit Box

Friday, Nov. 15 - Sweet Water at El Corazón

Friday, Nov. 15 - Babe Fest 2 at Baba Yaga

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Kassa Overall at Washington Hall

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Tinsley at Barboza

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Beautiful Freaks and Mikey Moo at Neumos

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Tomo Nakayama and Tiny Vipers at The Royal Room

Friday, Nov. 22 - Smokey Brights at Tractor Tavern

Friday, Nov. 22 - "NO" 3, Dragontail Peak, and Planets In The Ocean at The Central Saloon

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Supagi at Trinity Nightclub

Sunday, Nov. 24 - STG Selects Local Showcase at Neptune Theatre

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - "Thankful Dead" featuring Andy Coe Band at Nectar Lounge

