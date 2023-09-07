ProgStock Festival 2023 Announced

(Glass Onyon) ProgStock Festival, The American Northeast's Only International Progressive Rock Festival, will take the stage for its seventh straight year from October 6th through October 8th, 2023, at an exciting new venue, the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Doors open for regular passholders at 4:00PM on Friday, October 6 and at 11:30AM on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8. In-person attendance at ProgStock 2023 includes a seat in our historic theater, opportunities to meet, greet and get to know our artists, and the chance to witness unique and spontaneous things that only happen at ProgStock. For those who can't attend in-person, ProgStock offers live-streaming of our staged performances during the festival.

Performers on our main stage include AD ASTRA, Travis Larson Band, The Mahavishnu Project, Erik Norlander, Aziola Cry, Randy McStine, Matt Dorsey Band, Rachel Flowers, Dave Kerzner Band, Dave Bainbridge & Sally Minnear, Mystery, Unitopia, and special guest appearances by: Patrick Moraz of YES and The Moody Blues, Michael Sadler of SAGA, and Joe Deninzon of Kansas.

Just outside our theater doors, Bob Moog Foundation Plaza will host some of the most unique and memorable happenings at ProgStock, led by our very own Robeone, Robert Schindler. In our lobby, the Bob Moog Foundation will present a special exhibit dedicated to the life's work of Patrick Moraz and in Spring Hall, Michelle Moog-Koussa, daughter of Bob Moog and founder of the Bob Moog Foundation, will host a reading from the biography of Bob Moog by Albert Glinsky, "Switched On: Bob Moog and the Synthesizer Revolution." Spontaneous performances, listening parties, and many more once-in-a-lifetime experiences await you in Bob Moog Foundation Plaza every day at ProgStock.

Fine art exhibits and features will be provided by Paul Whitehead, album cover artist for Genesis, and a fan favorite at ProgStock; Annie Haslam of Renaissance, Intuitive Abstract Expressionist; and by Deane Arnold, the world-renowned pumpkin sculptor featured on the Food Network.

Additionally, there will be a separately ticketed pre-festival show on Thursday, October 5, starting at 8:30pm Eastern time, featuring an acoustic performance by the Dave Kerzner Band opening for the Argentinian Genesis tribute band, Genetics, just off their recent tour backing Steve Hackett in South America.

