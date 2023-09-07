Robben Ford Announces Live Album With 'Anto'nate'n'tate' Video

(Atom Splitter) Robben Ford has shared a live video for "Anto'nate'n'tate", which is the first single from his just announced live album "Night in The City," that will be hitting stores on December 1st.

Ford is, without doubt, one of the most exquisite blues guitarists of all-time, with a resume of collaborations reading like a veritable "who's who" of musical greats. It is for this very reason he can call upon some of the finest musicians out there to create a band that serves the music so well. That's why every album release is greeted with such excitement. Each listen is a musical journey undertaken to discover the wonders of his latest opus.

As a live performer, he is revered, pouring heart and soul into every note that travels from stage to audience. On his latest release Night In The City, this master of his craft is presented like never before. Recorded at City Winery, Nashville in 2021, it was Ford's first performance after the COVID lockdown - something which only added to the excitement and expectation from both band and crowd. As Ford stated, "It had been so long since playing a significant, live show that expectations were very much heightened. There was an edge that kept us all on our toes and the audience was hungry for a good time. They were very supportive, which was great, because we needed that."

The superlative musicianship throughout is a joy to behold and something Ford in his role as bandleader was able to reflect on, saying, "The fact that I had such a great band is what made the evening for me. Each musician was the perfect man for the job and that helps a band leader relax. All the guys are top, in-demand players."

With a set list that covers material old and new, an exceptional evening was captured to be enjoyed by all. You can already dive into it, as the previously unreleased track "Anto'Nate'n'Tate" is available everywhere as you read these lines.

NIGHT IN THE CITY will be released on December 1 on earMUSIC as CD-digipak, 180g black vinyl in a gatefold sleeve and on all digital platforms.

NIGHT IN THE CITY TRACKLISTING:

CD:

"Go"

"Blues For Lonnie Johnson"

"Cotton Candy"

"Balafon"

"Anto'Nate'n'Tate"

"Just Another Country Road"

"Pure / White Rock Beer...8cents"

"At The Apollo"

LP:

SIDE A:

"Go"

"Balafon"

"Pure/White Rock Beer"

SIDE B:

"Cotton Candy"

"Blues For Lonnie Johnson"

"Anto'Nate'n'Tate"

"Just Another Country Road"

