Robben Ford and Bill Evans Share New Song 'Passaic'

Robben Ford and Bill Evans have released their brand new single "Passaic". The track is the third song they have revealed from their forthcoming album, "Common Ground", which will arrive on September 30th.
Ford had this to say about the project, "It's always a great and sought-after pleasure to work with some of the best musicians in contemporary music, and making this record was for me one of those occasions.
"We have, each of us, worked with one another in different configurations in the past, so, there is a comfort level in that. But more importantly, everyone involved is a dedicated musician who's first thought is to make the best music possible in any situation. Such a joy for me, personally, to play with these gents!
"Bill and I have worked quite a lot together over the past several years. But, the opportunity given to us by Edel to finally document the music has happily resulted in two recordings that we are very proud of the first being Sun Room released on earMUSIC and now Common Ground on MPS.
"I feel the music presented here is 'fresh' in both composition and performance with all of the musicians being versatile, true improvisers and having a strong sense of groove, as well. These are the qualities that make you want to play! I'm so happy to have been a part of what lead to this record." Stream Passaic below:
Robben Ford and Bill Evans Share Their 'Common Ground'
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Song- Ellefson-Soto Share Like A Bullet Video- Clutch- more
Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed- more
Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Song
Ellefson-Soto Share Like A Bullet Video
Clutch Stream New Album Sunrise On Slaughter Beach
Zac Brown Band Recruit Ingrid Andress For 'Any Day Now'
In Flames Preview New Album With 'Forgone Pt 1' Visualizer
Velvet Chains 'Can't Win' With New Video
Robben Ford and Bill Evans Share New Song 'Passaic'
Reba McEntire Announces The Ultimate Christmas Collection