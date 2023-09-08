Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel And GA-20 Team For Coheadline Tour

(RPF) Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel have announced a ten show co-headline tour with GA-20 across the West Coast this Fall. The run extends Betts' previously announced Fall tour schedule in support of his debut album Wild & Precious Life, which includes dates throughout the South and Northeast in October. Kicking off November 10 at The Mystic Theatre in Petaluma, CA, highlights along the way include stops Great American Music Hall in San Francisco on November 13 and The Regent Theater in Los Angeles as part of the Los Angeles Independent Rhythm & Blues Session on November 18. Tickets go on-sale today, Friday, September 8 at 10am PT.

By the time Duane Betts released his triumphant debut solo album Wild & Precious Life on Royal Potato Family earlier this summer, he'd already spent the better part of two decades creating his own version of guitar-slinging, story-driven American rock & roll. Among his bonafides, Betts spent 10 years playing guitar alongside his father, legendary Allman Brother Dickey Betts. He'd release an EP, Sketches of American Music and he'd partner with Devon Allman in the acclaimed Allman Betts Band.

Even so, the need to create a full-length solo LP gnawed at him; one that nodded to his roots while simultaneously pushing ahead. Following his instincts, Duane assembled an ace band, including his longtime musical partner Johnny Stachela on slide guitar and the ever in-demand John Ginty on Hammond B-3, as well as, special guests Derek Trucks, Marcus King, and Nicki Bluhm. Betts would take up an offer from friends Susan Tedeschi and Trucks to record at their Swamp Raga Studio in Jacksonville. The album was cut to 2-inch analog tape during a series of live studio performances.

"It felt like the right time to make something that was entirely my own vision," Betts says. "This is a record that guitar players will love, but at its core, it's really a song record. It's an album about who I am, where I come from, and what I believe in."

Offering a timeless version of American music that could've blanketed FM radio airwaves during any number of decades, Wild & Precious Life is full of sharply-crafted songs written in a state of deep reflection. It captures the emotional release of overcoming struggle, appreciating life's fleeting nature, and celebrating the joy of being present. Wild and precious, indeed.

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

Just Announced

11/10 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre **

11/11 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crystal Bay Casino **

11/12 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's **

11/13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall **

11/14 - Chico, CA - Sierra Nevada Big Room **

11/15 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley **

11/16 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55 **

11/17 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren **

11/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Independent Rhythm & Blues Session **

11/19 - San Diego, CA - Casbah **

** w/ GA-20

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

Complete Tour Schedule

10/7 - Baton Rouge, LA - Federales Fest 2023

10/8 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's *

10/10 - Sanford, FL - Tuffy's Music Box *

10/11 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage *

10/12 - Savannah, GA - Victory North Savannah *

10/13 - Roswell, GA - From The Earth Brewing Company *

10/14 - Macon, GA - Capitol Theatre *

10/15 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl *

10/17 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station *

10/18 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater *

10/19 - Lewes, DE - The Room at Cedar Grove

10/20 - East Windsor, CT - Broad Brook Opera House ^

10/21 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater ^

10/22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre ^

11/10 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre **

11/11 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crystal Bay Casino **

11/12 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's **

11/13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall **

11/14 - Chico, CA - Sierra Nevada Big Room **

11/15 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley **

11/16 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55 **

11/17 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren **

11/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Independent Rhythm & Blues Festival 2023 **

11/19 - San Diego, CA - Casbah **

* w/ Cordovas

^ w/ Dustbowl Revival

** w/ GA-20

Related Stories

Duane Betts Launching Spring Vacancy Tour

More Duane Betts News