Duane Betts Launching Spring Vacancy Tour

Tour poster

(Deutsch PR) Duane Betts and Palmetto Hotel embark on their Spring Vacancy Tour, with a performance at Mangy Moose Emporium in Jackson, WY, next Friday, March 24.

"We can't wait to play some new tunes off the forthcoming record as well as tunes you may know and a few of the "classics," says Betts. "Our buddy Charlie Overbay Music will be opening select shows and selling his bad-ass Lone Hawk Hats. See you on destiny's highway..."



As a teen, Duane Betts cut his teeth sitting in regularly with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Allman Brothers Band. A native of Sarasota, Florida, Betts relocated to Southern California and fronted Malibu rock groups Backbone69 and Whitestarr, then ascended to a near-decade stint playing guitar alongside his father, Dickey Betts, in his dad's group, Great Southern. Whether as a touring guitarist for folk-rockers Dawes or sharing the stage with luminaries from Jack Johnson and G. Love to Kid Rock and Phil Lesh, Betts became a consummate musician. He continued to hone his craft in notable collaborations, including a brief but celebrated 2017 stint with Jamtown -- a super-group featuring Love, Donovan Frankenreiter, and Cisco Adler.

In 2018, Betts' own impassioned, six-string stories portraying a life and a history steeped in blues, rock, and country music tradition, inspired the release of his first solo record, Sketches of American Music. With venerable guitar, time-worn vocals and enlightened, seasoned songwriting on a six-pack of instant favorites, Betts delivered five of his own freshly-drawn rock-and-roll portraits, brilliantly colored in country and blues, plus a special homage to his Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame dad. Betts enlisted the guiding pen of respected song-smith Stoll Vaughan and veterans Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the M.G.'s) and Marc Ford (Black Crowes) for a production hand on sessions in Nashville and Los Angeles.

In support, Betts released two videos for the EP's singles -- "Taking Time" and "Downtown Runaround" -- and undertook a world tour with the Devon Allman Project, fronted by the son of the late Gregg Allman. Betts also reunited with dad Dickey and his Band for a round of summer 2018 tour dates.

At year's end Betts announced the formation of The Allman Betts Band, officially uniting with Devon Allman and Berry D. Oakley, son of the late Allman Brothers Band founding bassist, Berry Oakley. The group recorded tracks at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in November for its debut album, Down to the River, released in June, 2019. A world tour commenced in 2019 in New York City.

Duane Betts has picked up a lot along the way. With every note and every word, he's showing what he's learned, while holding with the utmost respect what's been passed to him. "There are traits that are inherent. It's in your sense of melody or with your phrasing. I think some of that stuff comes from hearing it a lot and from your instinct," says Betts. "I have my own identity, too, and that's my identity, for sure. I don't think you could really get around that history if it's there. I'm honored and I'm grateful to be a part of that legacy."

24 Mar - Mangy Moose Emporium - Jackson, WY

26 Mar - Treefort Music Fest - Boise, ID

27 Mar - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR

29 Mar - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

30 Mar - Mystic Theatre - Petaluma, CA

01 Apr - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA

02 Apr - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA

03 Apr - The Venice West - Venice, CA

04 Apr - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA

05 Apr - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

06 Apr - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

07 Apr - Mystic Hot Springs - Monroe, UT

08 Apr - Hillfest 2023 - Eden, UT

Related Stories

More Duane Betts News