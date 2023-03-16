Duane Betts Launching Spring Vacancy Tour

(Deutsch PR) Duane Betts and Palmetto Hotel embark on their Spring Vacancy Tour, with a performance at Mangy Moose Emporium in Jackson, WY, next Friday, March 24.
"We can't wait to play some new tunes off the forthcoming record as well as tunes you may know and a few of the "classics," says Betts. "Our buddy Charlie Overbay Music will be opening select shows and selling his bad-ass Lone Hawk Hats. See you on destiny's highway..."
As a teen, Duane Betts cut his teeth sitting in regularly with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Allman Brothers Band. A native of Sarasota, Florida, Betts relocated to Southern California and fronted Malibu rock groups Backbone69 and Whitestarr, then ascended to a near-decade stint playing guitar alongside his father, Dickey Betts, in his dad's group, Great Southern. Whether as a touring guitarist for folk-rockers Dawes or sharing the stage with luminaries from Jack Johnson and G. Love to Kid Rock and Phil Lesh, Betts became a consummate musician. He continued to hone his craft in notable collaborations, including a brief but celebrated 2017 stint with Jamtown -- a super-group featuring Love, Donovan Frankenreiter, and Cisco Adler.
In 2018, Betts' own impassioned, six-string stories portraying a life and a history steeped in blues, rock, and country music tradition, inspired the release of his first solo record, Sketches of American Music. With venerable guitar, time-worn vocals and enlightened, seasoned songwriting on a six-pack of instant favorites, Betts delivered five of his own freshly-drawn rock-and-roll portraits, brilliantly colored in country and blues, plus a special homage to his Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame dad. Betts enlisted the guiding pen of respected song-smith Stoll Vaughan and veterans Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the M.G.'s) and Marc Ford (Black Crowes) for a production hand on sessions in Nashville and Los Angeles.
In support, Betts released two videos for the EP's singles -- "Taking Time" and "Downtown Runaround" -- and undertook a world tour with the Devon Allman Project, fronted by the son of the late Gregg Allman. Betts also reunited with dad Dickey and his Band for a round of summer 2018 tour dates.
At year's end Betts announced the formation of The Allman Betts Band, officially uniting with Devon Allman and Berry D. Oakley, son of the late Allman Brothers Band founding bassist, Berry Oakley. The group recorded tracks at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in November for its debut album, Down to the River, released in June, 2019. A world tour commenced in 2019 in New York City.
Duane Betts has picked up a lot along the way. With every note and every word, he's showing what he's learned, while holding with the utmost respect what's been passed to him. "There are traits that are inherent. It's in your sense of melody or with your phrasing. I think some of that stuff comes from hearing it a lot and from your instinct," says Betts. "I have my own identity, too, and that's my identity, for sure. I don't think you could really get around that history if it's there. I'm honored and I'm grateful to be a part of that legacy."
24 Mar - Mangy Moose Emporium - Jackson, WY
26 Mar - Treefort Music Fest - Boise, ID
27 Mar - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR
29 Mar - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA
30 Mar - Mystic Theatre - Petaluma, CA
01 Apr - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA
02 Apr - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA
03 Apr - The Venice West - Venice, CA
04 Apr - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA
05 Apr - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA
06 Apr - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ
07 Apr - Mystic Hot Springs - Monroe, UT
08 Apr - Hillfest 2023 - Eden, UT
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault- David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III- Maneskin World Tour- Louder Than Life Lineup- - Axl Rose Rocks With Carrie Underwood- more
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault
David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show
The Devil Wears Prada Share 'Reaching' Video and Expand Color Decay
Duane Betts Launching Spring Vacancy Tour
Saint Asonia 'Devastate' With New Video
Grand Funk Railroad Celebrating We're An American Band's 50th Anniversary With Tour
Imperial Tide Go Off The Leash With New Video
Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Announce New Album