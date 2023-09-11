(TAG) Pennsylvania based, dark melodic metal band Reign Of Z has released the official music video for their heartbreaking new single, "Nothing Gold Can Stay".
Written by Roz, Justin Spauldin, and Steve Sopchack, with lyrics from front-woman Zosia West, the deeply moving new single poignantly expresses the life-shattering pain and trauma of loss and grief.
With an equally impactful music video directed by Tom Flynn and produced by the band, "Nothing Gold Can Stay" is both beautiful and desolate, with equally impactful and tear-inducing visuals, while ultimately reminding listeners that loss only hurts because of the beauty that precedes it.
"This is a song for those who've loved tremendously, unapologetically, and knew no bounds. This was one of the biggest heartbreaks and took the longest to write because she needed the perfect lyrics to encapsulate her memory. This isn't for the faint of heart, this is for the ones who had to pick up the pieces caused by grief." ~ Zosia West
Singled Out: Reign Of Z's Cellophane
Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue- Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show- more
AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip- Blue Ridge Rock Festival Final Days Canceled- Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show- more
Dierks Bentley Wraps Gravel & Gold Tour- Zach Bryan Spends Second Week At No. 1- Jimmy Buffett's Legacy Continues- more
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Nickelback Reminds Us They Have Feelings In New Documentary
Tesla Launching New Round Of The Las Vegas Residency Dates
The Flower Kings Deliver 'Mother Earth' Video
Rod Wave Announces North American Nostalgia Tour
Reign Of Z Release 'Nothing Gold Can Stay' Video
Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue
Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show
Metallica Share Debut Texas Performance Of 'Orion'