.

Reign Of Z Release 'Nothing Gold Can Stay' Video

09-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Reign Of Z Release 'Nothing Gold Can Stay' Video

(TAG) Pennsylvania based, dark melodic metal band Reign Of Z has released the official music video for their heartbreaking new single, "Nothing Gold Can Stay".

Written by Roz, Justin Spauldin, and Steve Sopchack, with lyrics from front-woman Zosia West, the deeply moving new single poignantly expresses the life-shattering pain and trauma of loss and grief.

With an equally impactful music video directed by Tom Flynn and produced by the band, "Nothing Gold Can Stay" is both beautiful and desolate, with equally impactful and tear-inducing visuals, while ultimately reminding listeners that loss only hurts because of the beauty that precedes it.

"This is a song for those who've loved tremendously, unapologetically, and knew no bounds. This was one of the biggest heartbreaks and took the longest to write because she needed the perfect lyrics to encapsulate her memory. This isn't for the faint of heart, this is for the ones who had to pick up the pieces caused by grief." ~ Zosia West

Related Stories
Reign Of Z Release 'Nothing Gold Can Stay' Video

Singled Out: Reign Of Z's Cellophane

More Reign Of Z News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue- Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show- more

AC/DC Reveal Band Lineup For Power Trip- Blue Ridge Rock Festival Final Days Canceled- Guns N' Roses Postpone Busch Stadium Show- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Wraps Gravel & Gold Tour- Zach Bryan Spends Second Week At No. 1- Jimmy Buffett's Legacy Continues- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live

Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone

Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation

Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago

On The Record: R.E.M.

Latest News

Nickelback Reminds Us They Have Feelings In New Documentary

Tesla Launching New Round Of The Las Vegas Residency Dates

The Flower Kings Deliver 'Mother Earth' Video

Rod Wave Announces North American Nostalgia Tour

Reign Of Z Release 'Nothing Gold Can Stay' Video

Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue

Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show

Metallica Share Debut Texas Performance Of 'Orion'