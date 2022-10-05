Singled Out: Reign Of Z's Cellophane

Reign Of Z recently released s music video for their latest single, "Cellophane", and to celebrate we asked Zosia West to tell us about the track, which was produced by Steve Sopchak and Justin Spaulding. Here is the story:
Cellophane is about loosing a lot of people who you thought were in your circle. When you start to climb in whatever your goals may be...for us it's music you start to see people speak ill of you and spread crazy fallacies about your life.
To us one of the things we realized people are going to come and go in your life and it's best if they want to exit allow it to go peacefully.
One of my favorite lyrics is when I'm all but dead I still make headlines in your mind. Because even when you don't interact with certain individuals they still feel a need to stir the pot and speak ill of you regardless if you stay silent.
A lot of our music is our truth and that's how we speak. We know whatever mountain you're trying to climb there's always others that want to watch you fall instead of focusing on climbing their own mountain. This was an extremely tough track to write....but we're hoping people can like and resonate with it.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Loretta Lynn Dead At 90- RATM Cancel Tour- Sammy Hagar Likes Idea Of Van Halen Tribute With Wolfgang On Guitar- Bruce Springsteen- more
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more
R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead At 90
Rage Against The Machine Cancel North American Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind-The-Scenes Of 'One Of Those Days' Video
The Original Misfits Announce New Year's Eve Show
Black Sabbath Dio Era Classics Box Sets Get Euro Release
Scorpions Share Rock Believer Bonus Track 'Out Go The Lights'
Serj Tankian Shares 'The Race' Visualizer
Tim 'Ripper' Owens Delivers 'Return to Death Row' Video