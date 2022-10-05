Singled Out: Reign Of Z's Cellophane

Reign Of Z recently released s music video for their latest single, "Cellophane", and to celebrate we asked Zosia West to tell us about the track, which was produced by Steve Sopchak and Justin Spaulding. Here is the story:

Cellophane is about loosing a lot of people who you thought were in your circle. When you start to climb in whatever your goals may be...for us it's music you start to see people speak ill of you and spread crazy fallacies about your life.

To us one of the things we realized people are going to come and go in your life and it's best if they want to exit allow it to go peacefully.

One of my favorite lyrics is when I'm all but dead I still make headlines in your mind. Because even when you don't interact with certain individuals they still feel a need to stir the pot and speak ill of you regardless if you stay silent.

A lot of our music is our truth and that's how we speak. We know whatever mountain you're trying to climb there's always others that want to watch you fall instead of focusing on climbing their own mountain. This was an extremely tough track to write....but we're hoping people can like and resonate with it.

