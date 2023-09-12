Ozzy Osbourne revealed during the premier episode of the relaunched "The Osbournes" podcast that he will soon be undergoing another surgery and will receive an epidural.
The Black Sabbath legend says that he is in a lot of pain despite have a previous spinal surgery to correct the injuries from his 2003 quad bike accident. He said during the podcast, "My lower back is... I'm going for an epidural soon because what's happening, what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed, but below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em." He added, "All I know is right now, I'm in a lot of pain, I'm in a lot of discomfort."
His daughter Kelly asked him, "have we had a second opinion?", and Ozzy responded, "I said to the doctor yesterday, I said you know what I've heard, which I have, people have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone."
Ozzy shared, "In my back, the two discs, and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that's why I lean forward as it's like gravity is bringing my head forward."
Sharon said that the doctor informed them that they don't know if the surgery will work or not.
Osbourne recently canceled his appearance that Power Trip Festival in Indio, Ca that will also feature AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, and Tool. Judas Priest have been named as Ozzy's replacement at the event.
Stream the episode below:
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Power Trip Festival Appearance
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival Announcement
Ozzy Osbourne To Talk John Bonham, Sex Pistols and More On Ozzy Speaks
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery- Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Red Fang Cancel Shows- more
Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue- Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show- more
George Strait and Chris Stapleton Announce New Stadium Dates- Celebrate 100 Years Of Hank Williams 'Hank 100'- more
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery
Couple Get Married in Mosh Pit At Dance Gavin Dance Show
Van Morrison Shares 'Shakin' All Over' To Announce New Album
From Ashes To New Announce The Blackout Tour Pt 1
Modern English Share New Single 'Long in The Tooth' And Announce New Album
Semisonic Stream New Song 'Out Of The Dirt'
Cat Power Sings Dylan Coming In November
Rock Legends Kansas Extend 50th Anniversary Tour