Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne revealed during the premier episode of the relaunched "The Osbournes" podcast that he will soon be undergoing another surgery and will receive an epidural.

The Black Sabbath legend says that he is in a lot of pain despite have a previous spinal surgery to correct the injuries from his 2003 quad bike accident. He said during the podcast, "My lower back is... I'm going for an epidural soon because what's happening, what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed, but below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em." He added, "All I know is right now, I'm in a lot of pain, I'm in a lot of discomfort."

His daughter Kelly asked him, "have we had a second opinion?", and Ozzy responded, "I said to the doctor yesterday, I said you know what I've heard, which I have, people have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone."

Ozzy shared, "In my back, the two discs, and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that's why I lean forward as it's like gravity is bringing my head forward."

Sharon said that the doctor informed them that they don't know if the surgery will work or not.

Osbourne recently canceled his appearance that Power Trip Festival in Indio, Ca that will also feature AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, and Tool. Judas Priest have been named as Ozzy's replacement at the event.

