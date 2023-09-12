.

Zack Miranowic Releases 'Live Again' Video

09-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Zack Miranowic Releases 'Live Again' Video

(CGZ) Multi-instrumentalist/vocalist/producer Zack Miranowic is releasing his solo project. Zack Miranowic's latest single, "Live Again", from his EP, 'Cryin' Out' this is his third release.

"Live Again" carries a powerful message of hope and perseverance, reminding us that even in our darkest moments, we can find the strength to pull ourselves out and come back stronger than before. The song brings a thorough introspection in a complete vision, quite a remarkable musical storyline, as it delivers masterfully the instrumental work. A blend of rock and melodies that pulls you in and embraces the ear to listen.

"'Live Again' is a tune about recovery and redemption. Sometimes in life you
experience all-time lows that you feel you will never be able to rebound from.
Over time, you find ways to cope and eventually pull yourself out of your own
darkness. You are sure to hit some bumps along the way and it's up to you
on if you want to pull through it or not. You can spend your time focusing on
the negatives or you can learn from it and come back stronger than before."- Zack Miranowic

Related Stories
Zack Miranowic Releases 'Live Again' Video

More Zack Miranowic News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery- Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Red Fang Cancel Shows- more

Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue- Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show- more

Day In Country

George Strait and Chris Stapleton Announce New Stadium Dates- Celebrate 100 Years Of Hank Williams 'Hank 100'- more

Reviews

Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live

Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone

Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation

Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery

Couple Get Married in Mosh Pit At Dance Gavin Dance Show

Van Morrison Shares 'Shakin' All Over' To Announce New Album

From Ashes To New Announce The Blackout Tour Pt 1

Modern English Share New Single 'Long in The Tooth' And Announce New Album

Semisonic Stream New Song 'Out Of The Dirt'

Cat Power Sings Dylan Coming In November

Rock Legends Kansas Extend 50th Anniversary Tour