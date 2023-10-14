.

Zack Miranowic Changes Things Up With 'Cryin' Out'

10-14-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Zack Miranowic Changes Things Up With 'Cryin' Out'

(CGZ) Multi-instrumentalist/vocalist/producer Zack Miranowic, a hard rock-n-metal guitarist and vocalist has released his new Single/EP, Cryin' Out, that showcases his versatility as a musician.

The EP features a departure from his signature sound of hard rock and heavy metal, with a focus on acoustic and singer-songwriter-esque styles. However, the final track, "A Matter of Life and Death," you will note strikes an incredible piece of guitar work that leads you to an unexpected musical cadence.

You will find the interwoven measures of bands such as Pink Floyd, and Rush throughout Zack's distinct sound, as these were two bands who heavily influenced much of Zack Miranowic's song-writing and style.

Zack shared, "With this EP, I aimed to try something a little different following my debut album, which was very much a hard rock and heavy metal record. This time around I wanted to dial back the distortion and try to do something more acoustic oriented and singer- songwriter-esque.

"The exception to this is the final track, 'A Matter of Life and Death,' which totally throws the listener a curveball. I also wanted to pay homage to progressive rock bands like Rush and Pink Floyd, where they have one grand masterpiece followed by shorter, simpler songs. In my case, I reversed this trend."

Tracklisting:
1. Seems Like Yesterday
2. Live Again
3. Cryin' Out
4. A Matter of Life and Death

Buy the EP here.

Related Stories
Zack Miranowic Changes Things Up With 'Cryin' Out'

Zack Miranowic Releases 'Live Again' Video

More Zack Miranowic News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video- New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video- more

blink-182 Share New Song 'FELL IN LOVE'- Judas Priest Deliver 'Panic Attack'- Orgy And Joey Scream Team Up With 'Ghost'- more

Day In Country

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan Team Up With 'Cowboys and Plowboys'- Parker McCollum To Burn It Down With New Tour- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI

Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando

Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

Latest News

Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video

New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video

Reunited Say Anything Share New Song and Reveal Album Details

Don Broco Recruit Tourmates For 'Birthday Party (Party in the U.S.A Remix)'

The Libertines Announce New Album 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade'

The B-52s' Fred Schneider Reissuing 'Destination... Christmas!' Album

Seven of Sevendust Box Set Arrives

Steve Conte Delivers New Song 'Girl With No Name'