Zack Miranowic Changes Things Up With 'Cryin' Out'

(CGZ) Multi-instrumentalist/vocalist/producer Zack Miranowic, a hard rock-n-metal guitarist and vocalist has released his new Single/EP, Cryin' Out, that showcases his versatility as a musician.
The EP features a departure from his signature sound of hard rock and heavy metal, with a focus on acoustic and singer-songwriter-esque styles. However, the final track, "A Matter of Life and Death," you will note strikes an incredible piece of guitar work that leads you to an unexpected musical cadence.
You will find the interwoven measures of bands such as Pink Floyd, and Rush throughout Zack's distinct sound, as these were two bands who heavily influenced much of Zack Miranowic's song-writing and style.
Zack shared, "With this EP, I aimed to try something a little different following my debut album, which was very much a hard rock and heavy metal record. This time around I wanted to dial back the distortion and try to do something more acoustic oriented and singer- songwriter-esque.
"The exception to this is the final track, 'A Matter of Life and Death,' which totally throws the listener a curveball. I also wanted to pay homage to progressive rock bands like Rush and Pink Floyd, where they have one grand masterpiece followed by shorter, simpler songs. In my case, I reversed this trend."
Tracklisting:
1. Seems Like Yesterday
2. Live Again
3. Cryin' Out
4. A Matter of Life and Death
Zack Miranowic Releases 'Live Again' Video
Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video- New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video- more
blink-182 Share New Song 'FELL IN LOVE'- Judas Priest Deliver 'Panic Attack'- Orgy And Joey Scream Team Up With 'Ghost'- more
Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan Team Up With 'Cowboys and Plowboys'- Parker McCollum To Burn It Down With New Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video
New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video
Reunited Say Anything Share New Song and Reveal Album Details
Don Broco Recruit Tourmates For 'Birthday Party (Party in the U.S.A Remix)'
The Libertines Announce New Album 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade'
The B-52s' Fred Schneider Reissuing 'Destination... Christmas!' Album
Seven of Sevendust Box Set Arrives
Steve Conte Delivers New Song 'Girl With No Name'