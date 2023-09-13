Duff McKagan Premieres 'Longfeather' Video

Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan has released a music video for his new single called "Longfeather", which is a track from his forthcoming third solo album, "Lighthouse", that will arrive on October 20th.
McKagan had this to say about the track, "'Today is a good day to die' refers not to a macabre yearning for death, but rather a lust for life and the learned habits of a good and honest daily striving.
"Longfeather was protecting his home. He couldn't hold up ALL of the Western wave....but he did his everything to keep his family safe. O Longfeather is gone.
"And O, Longfeather is home. I see you. I see you. Thank you Longfeather for giving me hope and a solid place to stand." Watch the video below:
