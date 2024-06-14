Guns N' Roses Have New Songs Says Duff

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan says that the band has newly written material that they have been working on but he is not sure how the group plans to release it.

Duff revealed the news during an appearance on Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk earlier this week after he was asked if he believes the band would ever release newly written material instead of songs that date back to earlier times, like the "Chinese Democracy" sessions.

McKagan responded, "Absolutely. Yeah, absolutely. There's new material. I don't know how we're gonna put it out. I think that's a question too. Like, do you put out a record? Do you just keep putting out singles? I don't know what the right answer is there in this day and age."

Since reuniting with Slash and McKagan, Guns N' Roses have released several singles that were reworked from the "Chinese Democracy" era of the band that only included Axl Rose as the sole founding member of the group.

Related Stories

Slash To Livestream S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Performance

Original Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler Launching Summer Shows

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List

News > Guns N' Roses