Kill Devil Hill Deliver 'Pharmaceutical Sunshine' Video

(RFPR) Kill Devil Hill have released a music video for their new song "Pharmaceutical Sunshine". The single comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Seas Of Oblivion," which will arrive on September 20th.

The new track hits home with several members of KDH and it is a song that speaks to the current opioid epidemic currently affecting countless families across the United States.

Lead vocalist Dewey Bragg describes, "This song is a heartfelt reflection on the far-reaching impact of the opioid epidemic, not only on my own family but on countless families across America."

Guitarist Mark Zavon adds, "We are in the middle of an unprecedented epidemic that is frequently swept under the rug but has now gotten so far out of control that it's become impossible to ignore. Overdose deaths related to opioids and synthetic opioids like Fentanyl are skyrocketing, up over 30% in just one year. More than 130 people die of opioid-related overdoses every day. That's like a Boeing 737 crashing daily, and yet the story barely makes the news. Addiction can cause deep depression, which intensifies the desire to use in order to escape, leading even further down that dark path. I've seen close friends and even a family member struggle with these issues, and it is truly heartbreaking to watch. It's perfectly natural for someone who is constantly living under a cloud of depression and addiction to reach for a little "Pharmaceutical Sunshine" to lift them out of that dark place, but unfortunately, it only tightens the downward spiral. This song was written to shine a light on this massive issue, and hopefully, through raising awareness, can help some to avoid the terrible pitfalls of opioid addiction."

Several band members have felt the effects of this in their own families, triggering a heart-felt inspiration to use music as a tool to speak to the masses about this ongoing crisis in our country - and hopefully provide a beacon of hope for those in need of a helping hand, and a voice of understanding.

With Johnny Kelly on drums (Type O Negative), Mark Zavon on guitar, Dewey Bragg on vocals, and Matt Snell (ex-Five Finger Death Punch) on bass, Kill Devil Hill combines gut-punching guitar riffs and hard-hitting vocals to create a uniquely modern take on classic doom and metal. The group is best known for their ability to deliver thundering doom in their music, with strong spiritual messages behind the lyrics. This track in particular promises to be one that stops audiences in their tracks, as it covers topics that hit close to home for many around the country, not to mention, one that band members have experienced first-hand.

