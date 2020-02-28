Kill Devil Hill's Next Album Not Impacted By Rex Brown Departure

Previous album cover art Previous album cover art

Kill Devil Hill guitarist Mark Zavon does not believe that the departure of Pantera icon Rex Brown from the group has had a major impact on the metal supergroup's songwriting for their next album.

The album will be the follow-up to their 2013 record "Revolution Rise" that feature Brown. Zavon was asked by 90.3 WMSC FM if the bassist's departure has had a significant impact on the writing of the new album.

Mark responded, "Rex didn't really write much for Kill Devil Hill. He's a great bass player. I miss that. I miss hanging out with him too, he's a good friend, he's a really great guy, and he's a really great bass player. I mean, truthfully, an amazing bass player.

"But it is what it is at the end of the day. And as far as writing is concerned, between Dewey and I, we wrote basically all the stuff. So that part isn't missing so much; it's the bass playing.

"I'll be honest with you: when I'm doing the demos, I literally think to myself, when I start playing the bass for the demos, I'm, like, 'What would Rex do?' In my mind, I wanna try and play it like Rex would play it."





Related Stories

Kill Devil Hill Have Songs Written For Next Album

Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill

Kill Devil Hill's Mark Zavon Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video

Kill Devil Hill's Mark Zavon Announces Debut Solo Album

More Kill Devil Hill News



